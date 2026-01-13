Uganda Imposes Nationwide Internet Blackout Before Election

Uganda has shut down internet access across the country, implementing the blackout two days before a general election in which President Yoweri Museveni seeks to extend his nearly four decade rule. The suspension took effect on Tuesday evening despite repeated government denials that such measures were planned.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) directed all licensed Mobile Network Operators and Internet Service Providers to suspend public internet access, sale and registration of new SIM cards, and outbound data roaming services starting at 6:00 pm local time on January 13. The directive came from UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo following what he described as a strong recommendation from the Inter-Agency Security Committee.

In a letter dated January 13 and seen by Reuters, AFP, and several media outlets, the commission stated the shutdown was necessary to curb misinformation, disinformation, electoral fraud and related risks as well as to prevent incitement to violence that could affect public confidence and national security during the election period. The suspension will remain in force until the UCC issues a restoration notice.

Essential state services have been exempted from the blackout. These include healthcare systems at national referral hospitals, core banking and interbank systems, Uganda Revenue Authority tax platforms, immigration services, Electoral Commission secure portals, utilities management systems, and aviation and railway control systems. Access to these exempted systems is restricted to authorized personnel through secure, whitelisted mechanisms.

The 81 year old Museveni, who came to power in 1986 after leading a five year rebellion, is Africa’s third longest ruling head of state. He faces seven challengers in the January 15 election, with his main opponent being Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, a former pop star and current member of parliament who leads the National Unity Platform.

This is not Uganda’s first election period internet shutdown. During the 2021 general election, the government imposed a near total blackout that lasted approximately 100 hours. According to estimates by TOP10VPN, that shutdown cost the Ugandan economy around 390 billion Ugandan shillings, placing the country among the top five globally in economic losses linked to internet restrictions. Social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and access to more than 100 virtual private networks were also blocked in 2021.

Just days before the current shutdown, government officials had categorically denied plans for any internet disruption. UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo reportedly stated there was no resolution to switch off the internet, while Amina Zawedde, a senior official at the Ministry of Communications and National Guidance, cautioned against spreading unverified information about potential blackouts.

Despite these assurances, Ugandan authorities cut internet access and limited mobile services across the country on Tuesday, with the blackout confirmed by a Reuters witness at 6:00 pm local time. Government officials told AFP that authorities did not want to publicly own the decision, and no official public statement confirming the shutdown has been issued.

The blackout comes amid an escalating crackdown on opposition voices and the media. Security forces have detained hundreds of opposition supporters in the run up to the election and repeatedly fired live bullets and tear gas at campaign events in support of Bobi Wine. The opposition claims that over 500 of its members and supporters have been arrested during the campaign period.

On the same day as the internet shutdown, the government ordered two local rights groups to cease operations before Thursday’s election. The state run National Bureau for NGOs sent letters to organizations including Chapter Four Uganda, stating they were found to be involved in activities prejudicial to Uganda’s security. These groups had denounced alleged arbitrary detention and torture of opposition supporters and journalists.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has stated that the election is taking place in an atmosphere of repression and intimidation. Regional observers have drawn parallels with Tanzania’s October 2025 elections, where restricted social media access preceded a landslide victory for the ruling party.

The KeepItOn coalition, a global network of over 345 organizations from 106 countries working to end internet shutdowns, issued an appeal to President Museveni on January 12. The coalition urged his office to ensure unrestricted access to the internet and digital platforms throughout the electoral cycle, warning that shutdowns hinder vital election monitoring work and violate fundamental rights.

Internet shutdowns during elections have become a troubling pattern across Africa. The African Union Election Observation Mission’s preliminary report on Tanzania’s elections highlighted that a five day internet blackout blocked citizens’ access to information and severely limited election observers’ ability to monitor critical aspects of the electoral process, including voting, polling station closures, and vote counting.

For Uganda’s 46 million people, the shutdown means isolation from communication, information, and essential services. Millions who rely on mobile money platforms for daily transactions have been cut off, and businesses dependent on internet connectivity face significant disruptions. The economic impact is expected to be substantial, particularly for a country where nearly 94 percent of households lack reliable internet access.

Political analysts say Museveni’s dominance of Ugandan institutions means there is little prospect of an election upset. He has changed the constitution twice to remove age and term limits, consolidating his grip on power over the decades. The internet blackout, combined with the broader crackdown on civil society and opposition, raises serious questions about the credibility of the electoral process and the future of democracy in Uganda.

As polls open on Thursday, the world will be watching a largely offline election in which millions of Ugandans will cast their votes in an atmosphere international observers describe as marked by fear, repression, and a systematic effort to silence dissenting voices.