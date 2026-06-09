Uganda Coffee Revenues Fall Despite Record Export Volumes

Lower global coffee prices cut Uganda’s April export earnings 10 percent year on year, even as the East African nation posted record annual volumes and revenues.

The country earned $209.5 million from coffee exports in April, down from $232.8 million in the same month the previous year, according to Uganda’s Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries. Shipment volumes rose despite the earnings decline, with Uganda dispatching 743,706 60 kilogram bags during the month, supported by favourable growing conditions and improved harvests across key producing regions. The ministry said prices had “declined in line with the decrease at the global level.”

The monthly setback comes against a strong twelve month backdrop. Uganda shipped 8.8 million bags in the year to April, up from 6.9 million bags in the previous corresponding period, earning around $2.4 billion, a 36 percent increase in revenue year on year. Those figures reflect the strongest annual performance the country’s coffee sector has recorded, built on higher production and elevated international prices that, until recently, supported robust export earnings.

The reversal in April tracks a broader shift in global coffee markets. The World Bank projects Arabica prices will decline 13 percent in 2026 and Robusta prices will ease 2 percent, as production recovers, particularly in Colombia, following a 50 percent price surge in 2025. The global coffee market is entering a period of surplus after several years of supply deficits, driven largely by an improving Brazilian crop outlook. Prices began falling when coffee was exempted from U.S. tariffs and speculators sold into the market, exposing a significant surplus of supply that had accumulated but remained unsold in producing countries.

Uganda is Africa’s largest coffee exporter, having overtaken Ethiopia in May 2025 when it shipped 793,445 bags worth $243.9 million in a single month. The earlier price boom was driven by supply shortages in Vietnam and Brazil, which pushed Robusta and Arabica prices to multi-year highs and sharply lifted earnings across the continent’s coffee-producing nations. In fiscal year 2024/25, Uganda’s coffee earnings hit a record $2.2 billion from 8.2 million bags, accounting for about 22 percent of the country’s total exports.

Italy remains Uganda’s largest coffee buyer, followed by Sudan, Germany, India, and Morocco, with China, Spain, the United States, Belgium, and Portugal also among significant markets, reflecting the broad international reach of Ugandan exports.

The Uganda Coffee Producers Association has projected that export earnings could reach the equivalent of UGX 20 trillion by 2030, citing improved farming practices, stronger international branding, and enhanced marketing strategies. Around 3.5 million Ugandans rely on coffee farming for their livelihoods, making the sector’s pricing environment a direct concern for rural incomes across the country.

While April’s earnings decline signals a more challenging pricing period ahead, the record volume performance and the 36 percent annual earnings gain underpin the sector’s long term strength. Whether Uganda can sustain revenue at scale will depend largely on how quickly the current global surplus is absorbed and whether it can move more of its output into higher-value processed forms rather than raw green beans.