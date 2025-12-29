Uganda Coach Paul Put Prepares for Daunting Nigeria Challenge

Uganda head coach Paul Put faces a formidable task as his team prepares to face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their final Group C fixture on Tuesday at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Belgian manager acknowledged the difficulty ahead, noting that beating a side of Nigeria’s caliber represents an immense challenge for his struggling squad.

The Cranes currently sit bottom of Group C with just one point following a 3-1 opening defeat to Tunisia and a 1-1 draw with Tanzania. Uganda must secure victory against Nigeria to maintain any realistic hope of progressing to the Round of 16. The situation grows more desperate considering Allan Okello missed a late penalty in the Tanzania match that could have given Uganda their first win.

In stark contrast, Nigeria have already qualified for the knockout stages with six points from two victories. The Super Eagles need only a draw to clinch top spot in the group. Nigeria’s impressive form includes victories over Tanzania 2-1 and Tunisia 3-2, with goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman.

Despite facing potential elimination, Put has called on his players to maintain belief and fight until the final whistle. “I told the players we must keep believing and fight until the last game. We are disappointed, but we have to reset and prepare for Nigeria. It won’t be easy,” Put stated ahead of the crucial encounter.

Uganda have just one win in their last 10 AFCON matches, reflecting their struggles at continental level. However, Put emphasized that his team must quickly move past their recent disappointments and focus on the enormous challenge Nigeria present. The coach acknowledged that while previous results left his squad frustrated, they must approach Tuesday’s match with renewed determination.

Nigeria’s qualification status means head coach Éric Chelle may rotate his squad, potentially giving opportunities to fringe players. This could offer Uganda a glimmer of hope, though the Super Eagles remain heavy favorites. The match takes place at a critical juncture for Uganda, who must overcome one of Africa’s strongest teams to keep their tournament dreams alive.

Put’s challenge extends beyond tactics and preparation. He must lift a team that has endured consecutive disappointments while facing opponents who have already achieved their primary objective. The Belgian tactician’s ability to inspire his players could prove decisive in what represents Uganda’s final opportunity at AFCON 2025.