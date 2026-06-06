Uganda Beats Nigeria To Host 2031 African Games

Uganda has won the right to host the 2031 African Games, beating Nigeria in the bidding to stage the continent’s biggest multi-sport event for the first time, sports officials say.

The decision was confirmed at an extraordinary virtual session of the African Union’s Specialized Technical Committee on Youth, Culture and Sports, which named Uganda host of the 15th edition. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, general secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS), welcomed the outcome as a fresh chance for the country to prove itself on the international stage.

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang fronted the bid, which leaned on a multi-city plan anchored by the newly built Hoima City Stadium and the rebuilt Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, with Lira’s Akii-Bua Stadium also in the mix. Backed by an operational budget of around 94 million dollars, the proposal won over the union’s technical assessors. “This is very good news that we have won the bid,” Ogwang said, crediting President Yoweri Museveni and the government for their support.

Uganda becomes only the second East African nation to land the Games, after Kenya staged them in Nairobi in 1987. Formerly the All-Africa Games, the event runs every four years under the African Union alongside the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Association of African Sports Confederations, and was last held in Accra in 2024.

The award lands amid a busy stretch for the region. Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are preparing to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from June 19 to July 18, the first time the three neighbours will jointly stage Africa’s flagship football tournament.