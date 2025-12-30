UFO President Samuel Adobah Receives Global Peace Advocacy Honour

Ghana has been ranked 61st out of 163 countries in terms of peace, dropping six places from its previous position.

The country has also fallen from 4th to 7th most peaceful in Sub-Saharan Africa, reflecting concerns over rising security issues, governance, and localized tensions.

This development has raised concerns among stakeholders, prompting the Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO) to take a bold step in championing peace development through friendship globally.

The President of UFO, Samuel Adobah, has been at the forefront of promoting peace and stability through friendship for years. The organisation’s mission is to promote peace, understanding, tolerance, and unity among diverse communities.

Through his tireless efforts, Adobah has drawn attention from organisations worldwide, culminating in his recent recognition at the Global Peace Ambassadors Awards.

The organisers of the Global Peace Ambassadors Awards have taken notice of Adobah’s dedication to promoting peace and unity, awarding him the Youth Peace Advocacy of the Year award. This recognition is a testament to his leadership and commitment to creating a more peaceful world.

In a congratulatory message, Adobah reiterated the importance of collective efforts in promoting peace and unity, emphasizing that peace is a shared responsibility that requires the commitment of all.

He also expressed concern about the Bawku conflict and its devastating impact on the nation, calling for a more sustainable and inclusive approach to peacebuilding.

The Global Peace Ambassadors Awards ceremony celebrated individuals and organizations making a positive impact on global peace and development.

Other notable awardees included former Black Stars player Samuel Nkum, renowned musician Madam Akosua Agyapong, and Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South Constituency, Hon. Ernest Adomako, who were recognized for their contributions towards peacebuilding.

The Universal Friendship Organisation’s efforts to promote peace and unity have been commendable, and Adobah’s recognition at the Global Peace Ambassadors Awards is a testament to the organisation’s impact.

As the organisation continues to champion peace development through friendship globally, we look forward to seeing the positive impact of its work.