UFO Ghana: Otumfuo’s Mediation Could End Years of Bloodshed in Bawku

The Universal Friendship Organization Ghana (UFO Ghana) has commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for presenting a mediation report to President John Mahama, describing the move as a demonstration of his commitment to promoting peace and stability in Ghana.

The organisation said the effort underscores the importance of collaboration between government and traditional authorities in achieving national development.

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute has had a devastating impact on the people of Bawku and its environs. Over 200 people have lost their lives since November 2021, with many others injured and displaced.

Properties have been destroyed, while the conflict has disrupted healthcare services, crippled local economic activities, and damaged infrastructure. The situation has also deepened divisions between the Kusasis and Mamprusis, creating social mistrust and fear, and leading to the displacement of more than 30,000 people.

In light of this, UFO Ghana believes that the Asantehene’s mediation report represents a significant step toward resolving the long-standing conflict.

The organisation urged all stakeholders to respect and carefully consider the recommendations contained in the report and to adhere to decisions agreed upon by the two royal families. It noted that collective cooperation would pave the way for peace and development in the Bawku area.

UFO Ghana further expressed confidence that the report would contribute meaningfully to sustaining peace and stability among the people of Bawku and its environs.

The organisation stressed that the Asantehene’s efforts would not be in vain but would yield positive results for Ghana’s peace-building process. It therefore called on all parties to welcome the report and embrace its recommendations in the interest of national peace and development.

UFO Ghana reiterated its commendation of the Asantehene for his dedication to promoting peace and stability in Ghana. The organisation emphasized that collective commitment to peace is critical to national development and urged all stakeholders to support the Asantehene’s mediation efforts in order to build a peaceful and prosperous Ghana.