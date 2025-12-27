Ufo Ghana Commends Asantehene’s Mediation Efforts

The Universal Friendship Organization Ghana (UFO-Ghana) has praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for presenting a mediation report to President John Dramani Mahama, describing it as a strong commitment to promoting peace and stability in Ghana. The organization noted that the effort highlights the importance of collaboration between government and traditional authorities in advancing national development.

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute has had severe consequences for the people of Bawku and the surrounding areas. Since November 2021, more than 200 lives have been lost, with many others injured and displaced. Properties have been destroyed, healthcare services disrupted, local economic growth crippled, and infrastructure damaged. The conflict has also deepened divisions between the Kusasis and Mamprusis, creating mistrust and fear, and forcing over 30,000 people from their homes.

In response, UFO-Ghana believes the Asantehene’s mediation report represents a crucial step toward resolving the crisis. The organization urged all stakeholders to respect the recommendations and decisions outlined in the report, stressing that unity is essential for Bawku’s development.

UFO-Ghana expressed confidence that the report will help sustain peace and stability in Bawku and beyond. It emphasized that the Asantehene’s efforts will not be in vain but will contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s peace and progress. The organization called on all parties to embrace the report and its recommendations in the interest of national harmony.

Concluding its statement, UFO-Ghana commended the Asantehene’s dedication to peace and stability, stressing that collective commitment is vital for Ghana’s development. It urged stakeholders to support the Asantehene’s peace initiatives, affirming that by working together, Ghanaians can build a peaceful and prosperous nation for all.