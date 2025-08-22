UFO Commends President Mahama For Freeing 998 Prisoners

Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO) Commends President John Dramani Mahama for Granting Amnesty to 998 Inmates

The Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO) in Accra has extended its heartfelt commendations to President John Dramani Mahama for his wise and compassionate decision to grant amnesty to Nine Hundred and Ninety-Eight (998) prisoners. The UFO noted that the gesture is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to the rehabilitation of the affected persons, being merciful to the people, and also the total well-being of its citizens.

The amnesty is expected to have a positive impact on the general prison system, including decongesting the prisons and improving the living conditions of the remaining inmates, reducing government expenditure on the prisoners, and allowing for more effective allocation of resources, as well as providing an opportunity for the rehabilitation and reintegration of the released prisoners into society.

A statement jointly issued by the President as well as the Executive Member and Co-Founder of the Organization, Mr. Samuel Adobah and Nana Sewiri II, respectively, expressed the optimism that the beneficiaries of this amnesty have been transformed through their experiences and are now poised to contribute positively to their communities. ‘This act of mercy will not only bring relief to the individuals and their families but also foster a sense of hope and renewal, ’ the statement added.

The UFO also applauded President John Mahama’s leadership and vision in promoting a more humane and just society, saying this initiative reflects the government’s dedication to creating a better future for all citizens.

Mr. Adobah and Nana Sewiri II urged the families and friends of these inmates to welcome these individuals into their fold with open arms, provide them with the necessary support, and also work towards eliminating stigmatization against them. They emphasized that by doing so, Ghanaians can create a more inclusive and compassionate society that places value on redemption and second chances.

The statement also urged the government to continue exploring innovative solutions to address the challenges facing the prison system in the country, and also prioritize rehabilitation and reintegration programs for such released prisoners.

The Universal Friendship Organization (UFO) is a civil society organization focused on promoting peace, unity, and international co-operation. It is involved in various activities like peace walks, educational initiatives, and advocacy for sustainable development. The Organization is also known for its work in addressing conflict and promoting reconciliation, particularly in regions experiencing unrest.