UFO Applauds NPP Aspirants for Signing Peace Pact Ahead of Internal Elections

The Universal Friendship Organisation Ghana (UFO) has commended the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its meticulous preparations toward the party’s internal elections scheduled for January 31, 2026.

In a press release issued in Accra on January 26, 2026, the organisation praised the NPP for its commitment to democratic processes and the measures put in place to ensure a peaceful and transparent election.

The statement was signed by the President of the Universal Friendship Organisation Ghana, Samuel Adobah, Vice President Gifty Nyamekye, and Executive Secretary Francis Fosu Andoh.

The UFO also commended the five aspirants contesting the elections for their decision to sign a peace pact, describing the move as a demonstration of their commitment to peace, unity, and stability before, during, and after the elections.

While applauding these efforts, the organisation cautioned the party against any actions that could threaten national peace and security. It urged the party’s leadership, aspirants, and supporters to conduct themselves in a manner that promotes tolerance, respect, and unity throughout the process.

As an organisation committed to promoting peace, unity, and stability through friendship, the UFO stressed that the elections should be treated as a family affair and conducted in a peaceful environment, emphasizing that it does not want to see any form of violence or bloodshed.

The organisation further called on the Electoral Commission and all stakeholders involved to ensure that the elections are conducted in a credible and transparent manner, noting that a peaceful and credible process would not only benefit the NPP but also contribute to the overall peace and stability of the country.

The UFO expressed optimism that the successful conduct of the internal elections would reflect the strength of the party and its commitment to democratic principles, positioning it for greater success in the future.

