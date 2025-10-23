UFB Urges NPP Unity Ahead of January Flagbearer Election

United for Bawumia, a political advocacy group within the New Patriotic Party, has called on party members to prioritize unity and discipline ahead of the NPP’s January 31 flagbearer election.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 22, UFB emphasized that healthy competition is essential to democracy but stressed the importance of respecting fellow members and the party’s shared legacy. The group warned that internal divisions and negative campaigning could undermine the party’s chances of regaining power.

Alhassan Yakubu, President of UFB, said the race to select the flagbearer should be based on ideas, leadership qualities, and a shared vision for Ghana’s future, not personal attacks or political point scoring. He added that after the election, it is vital the party comes together to support the chosen candidate with unity.

The NPP, which led Ghana through significant economic and developmental reforms in recent years, is seeking a leader who can carry its vision into the 2028 general elections. UFB warned that internal divisions could damage the party’s prospects.

Yakubu stated the party must remember its goal is to work together with discipline and mutual respect to give Ghanaians a compelling reason to entrust the NPP with their vote in 2028. He emphasized the party’s track record is one of progress and must continue building on that foundation, not tearing it down for short term political advantage.

United for Bawumia is dedicated to promoting party unity and supporting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s leadership as the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2028 elections. The group advocates for a campaign rooted in mutual respect, democratic principles, and Ghana’s long term development.