UEW Scholars Secure Erasmus+ Grant for Continental Sign Language Initiative

Five academics from the University of Education, Winneba have won a prestigious Erasmus+ Lump Sum Grant to develop Africa’s first standardized sign language interpreter training program through their groundbreaking SignUnity project.

Dr. Richard Osei Agjei, Dr. Bright Ankudze, Dr. Gifty Nana Yaa Rockson, Dr. Daniel Fobi, and Prof. Mavis Amo-Mensah secured the European Union funding for their ambitious initiative titled “SignUnity: A Continental Collaboration in Sign Language Interpreter VET Education.”

The project aims to revolutionize interpreter training across Africa and Europe by creating standardized vocational education curricula supported by interactive digital resources focused on professional ethics. The initiative directly addresses the critical global shortage of professionally trained sign language interpreters, particularly acute in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This project is not only a milestone for UEW but also a vital step towards equity and social justice,” said Dr. Agjei, the project lead. “By training a new generation of skilled interpreters, we are enhancing accessibility, fostering diversity and ensuring that the deaf and hard-of-hearing community is fully included in social and economic life.”

The comprehensive program involves partnerships spanning Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, and several European institutions, creating a multi-stakeholder consortium that includes universities, vocational training providers, non-governmental organizations, and deaf advocacy groups.

Dr. Ankudze emphasized the project’s innovative approach, describing it as future-focused. “This is a project that harnesses digital tools and international collaboration to create sustainable solutions in interpreter education,” he explained. “It will provide lasting benefits for both Africa and Europe.”

The SignUnity project addresses a significant accessibility gap affecting millions of deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals across Africa who lack access to qualified interpretation services. Current estimates suggest the continent faces a severe shortage of certified sign language interpreters relative to the deaf population.

The curriculum development will incorporate best practices from European vocational education systems while adapting content to African linguistic and cultural contexts. This approach ensures the training programs remain relevant to local communities while meeting international professional standards.

Implementation will include hands-on workshops, pilot training programs, mentoring opportunities, and international exchange initiatives designed to build long-term capacity across participating institutions. The digital manual on ethics will provide standardized guidance for professional conduct across different cultural contexts.

The project timeline extends over several years, allowing for comprehensive curriculum development, pilot testing, and gradual expansion across partner countries. Sustainability measures ensure continued program operation beyond the initial funding period.

For UEW, the grant represents recognition of the institution’s growing reputation in inclusive education and international collaboration. The university has increasingly focused on accessibility initiatives and special needs education programs in recent years.

The European Union’s Erasmus+ program supports education, training, youth, and sport projects across Europe and partner countries. The lump sum grant structure provides flexible funding to support innovative educational initiatives that promote inclusion and accessibility.

Beneficiaries will include not only future sign language interpreters but also the broader deaf and hard-of-hearing communities who will gain improved access to education, healthcare, legal services, and employment opportunities through enhanced interpretation services.

The project’s impact extends beyond immediate training outcomes to include policy recommendations for governments seeking to improve accessibility services and create more inclusive societies for persons with disabilities.

As implementation begins, the UEW team plans to document their methodology and outcomes to inform similar initiatives across other developing regions facing interpreter shortages.