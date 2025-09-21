UEW Innovation Hub Crowns UESD’s Sankofa Group as ESICD Pitch Champions

Sankofa Group from the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) has emerged winner of the ESICD Hub Innovation Grant Finals Pitch Competition, hosted by the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) under the Enterprise Support and Incubation Curriculum Development (ESICD) Project and Think Network.

The maiden Business Pitch Competition Awards, organised by the UEW Business Hub, recognised innovative student ventures, with Med Aqua Feed placing second and Nhyira Ecobites third.

Innovation Rooted in Sustainability

A member of the winning team, Aaron Tawiah Blagogee, explained that the group, made up of three students from UESD, is focused on tackling post-harvest losses in the mango value chain.

“We are Sankofa Industries. Our goal is to reduce mango waste and give value directly to farmers by processing ripe mangoes into puree,” he said.

Blagogee noted that the team is still in its incubation phase but has already tested a few products on the market. He described the award as a motivation to push harder and called on government to support such initiatives.

“This win inspires us to go back to the drawing board and put in more effort to scale up. With the right support, we believe our work can go a long way in contributing to national development,” he added.

Judges Impressed by Innovation

One of the judges commended the students for their creativity and progress throughout the incubation programme.

“Everyone here has shared great ideas, and I was really impressed. Beyond the competition, each participant has gained valuable experience, new networks, and 21st-century skills that are equally important as the awards,” the judge remarked.

UEW’s Bigger Vision

Dean of the School of Business, Dr. Richard Oduro, stressed that the initiative aligns with UEW’s vision of raising job creators rather than job seekers.

The university, through its Innovation Hub, plans to support student-led businesses with mentorship, incubation, and a proposed non-dividend equity model where successful start-ups reinvest in future student entrepreneurs.

The Business Pitch Competition, launched in July 2024, has positioned UEW as a centre for entrepreneurial innovation in higher education, providing students with a platform to transform ideas into impactful enterprises.