UEFA Auctions Match-Used Balls from 2025 European Finals

UEFA is auctioning match-used balls from this year’s Europa League and Conference League finals, offering football fans the chance to own pieces of history from two memorable European nights.

The official memorabilia platform will open bidding on Monday, September 8, 2025, for balls used in the finals that saw Tottenham end their 17-year trophy drought and Chelsea claim their first silverware under new ownership.

Tottenham defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on May 21, 2025, ending the north London club’s lengthy wait for major silverware. Chelsea won the Conference League final 4-1 against Real Betis at Wrocław Stadium in Poland on May 28, 2025, completing their first trophy under the Clearlake-Boehly ownership era.

According to UEFA, these are the only match-used balls from both finals being made available for public purchase. The auction will take place on clubcompetitions-memorabilia.com, the official memorabilia platform operated by Memento Exclusives under license from UC3.

UC3 is the joint venture between UEFA and the European Club Association (ECA) that manages commercial and business aspects of UEFA club competitions. The platform was launched this year in partnership with UC3 and Memento Exclusives, supplied by Icons.

The Europa League final marked a historic moment for Tottenham, who had not won a major trophy since the 2008 League Cup. The match was the 54th season of Europe’s secondary club competition and the 16th since it was renamed from the UEFA Cup to the UEFA Europa League.

For Chelsea, the Conference League triumph represented significant achievement beyond just adding to their trophy cabinet. The victory completed Chelsea’s collection of all five UEFA trophies, making them unique in European football history.

Both match-used balls feature designs unique to the 2025 campaigns and played integral roles in the action that unfolded during the finals. The memorabilia platform provides access to exclusive items from players and teams across all UEFA’s men’s competitions, including the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

Fans can register interest in bidding by visiting the official platform directly through UEFA.com or accessing individual listing pages for each ball. The platform aims to bring supporters “closer access to their favourite squads’ histories than ever before.”

Memento Exclusives, which operates the platform, describes itself as revolutionizing sports memorabilia by allowing fans to “Own the Moment.” The company was born out of Formula 1 and now works with major sports worldwide, generating millions in royalties for rights holders annually.

The auction comes as UEFA continues expanding commercial opportunities around its competitions. The organization has increasingly focused on fan engagement through memorabilia and exclusive content, recognizing growing demand for authentic pieces connected to memorable matches.

For collectors, the balls represent tangible connections to two significant moments in European football. Tottenham’s victory marked their return to elite competition after years of near-misses, while Chelsea’s triumph demonstrated their continued competitiveness despite significant organizational changes.

Both finals featured compelling storylines beyond just the trophies. The Europa League final was the first since format changes eliminated Champions League teams dropping into the competition, while the Conference League final showcased Europe’s newest tournament reaching maturity in its fourth season.

The bidding process will determine the final value placed on these historic artifacts, with proceeds contributing to UEFA’s ongoing commercial programs supporting European football development.