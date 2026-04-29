UDS Tamale Opens Five Health Science Facilities to Expand Capacity

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has commissioned five major infrastructure projects at its Tamale Campus, marking a significant step in the institution’s drive to expand access to health science education and address the shortage of trained professionals in northern Ghana.

The projects, funded largely through the university’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF) with support from partners including Access Bank Ghana, comprise a Health Sciences Laboratory Complex, a School of Nursing and Midwifery Complex, a Twin Lecture Auditorium, a Dental Clinic, and an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Complex.

The modern Nursing and Midwifery Complex features an 800-seater auditorium designed to support large lectures, seminars and academic events and can accommodate approximately 3,300 students. The Health Sciences Laboratory Complex is equipped with specialised facilities for histopathology, haematology, dentistry, anatomy and pharmacology, alongside lecture halls and 30 office spaces.

The Twin-Oval Multipurpose Auditorium Complex houses two halls, each with a 300-seat capacity, designed to ease pressure on existing facilities by serving lectures, conferences, and examinations. The fully equipped dental clinic, which forms part of the commissioning, is expected to become fully operational in May 2026, strengthening clinical training for students while providing oral healthcare services to the surrounding public.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor of UDS, Prof. Seidu Al-Hassan, described the development as a long-overdue breakthrough in the university’s capacity to train health professionals at scale. “For far too long, limited infrastructure has constrained our ability to admit more students into high-demand medical programmes despite overwhelming interest. With this new facility, we are now better positioned to engage government to increase student intake into our medical programmes, thereby contributing more effectively to addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in our country,” he said.

Prof. Al-Hassan said the projects reflect prudent financial management, strategic planning, and the institution’s commitment to excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement.

Sagnar-Naa Ambassador Yakubu Abdulai, Paramount Chief of the Sagnarigu Traditional Area, commended UDS leadership for the transformation of the campus, calling the occasion more than a routine commissioning. “What we are witnessing today is not merely the commissioning of physical structures but the realisation of a vision through deliberate investment in education and human capital,” he said. He urged students to make full use of the upgraded facilities and called on management to maintain them to a high standard.

UDS was established in 1992 with a mandate to accelerate development in Ghana’s northern regions through higher education, research, and community engagement. The Tamale Campus houses the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, the School of Allied Health Sciences, and the School of Public Health.