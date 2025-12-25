UCIA Awards Kyidomhene of Boso-Gua for Transformative Community Leadership

The United Clergy International Association (UCIA) Worldwide, in partnership with Bishop Anoff Ministries, has awarded Nana Ahunabobirim Akuamoa Kwao II, the Kyidomhene of the Boso-Gua Traditional Area, the 2025 Community Impact Personality Award for Excellence.

The award celebrates the traditional ruler’s sustained humanitarian work, transformative leadership, and commitment to ethical excellence within the Asuogyaman District and beyond.

The recognition, which included induction into the UCIA Hall of Fame, was announced ahead of the 18th Ever Global Achievers Leadership Awards Ceremony held on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Tomreik Hotel in East Legon, Accra.

Known privately as Michael Manso, Nana Ahunabobirim Akuamoa Kwao II has distinguished himself as a development-oriented leader who balances his royal responsibilities with a professional career in logistics and active social advocacy.

Education and youth empowerment have been central to his initiatives. Under his guidance, mock examinations are organised for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, while learning materials and transportation support are provided to students from communities including Boso, Tosen, Nanyo, Dodi, and Agyabui.

He has also spearheaded the construction of a sports complex at Boso Senior High Secondary School and chairs the Hidro Sports Academy to nurture athletic talent.

His leadership extends to public infrastructure and institutional strengthening. An abandoned building was renovated into a functional National Fire Service post for Boso, while his NGO, Little 4 Hope, has renovated health facilities and provided mentorship and financial support to brilliant but needy students.

Nana Ahunabobirim Akuamoa Kwao II has also provided agricultural inputs to local farmers, boosting productivity and food security.

Academically accomplished, he holds a Bachelor’s degree, a Master of Philosophy, and an MBA in Logistics and International Business from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), United Kingdom.

Beyond local impact, he contributes to international humanitarian initiatives as a member of the Rotary Club of Akosombo – Dam City. Since ascending the throne, he has fostered peace, institutional development, and welfare-focused governance in Boso-Gua Traditional Area, earning him widespread admiration.

The UCIA 2025 Community Impact Personality Award formally recognises a leader whose motivation is simple yet profound: “seeing people smile and their lives being transformed.”

During the event, several dignitaries were honored with awards for their outstanding contributions. Among the recipients were:

– Dr. Ransford Quaidoo, representing Samatex Timber and Plywood Company Ltd.

– Nii Oto Tsuru II, Chief of Akwamu Okaiman.

– Hon. Alexander Roosevelt Gabby Hottordze, Member of Parliament for the Central Tongu constituency.

– Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Greater Accra Regional Minister.

– Dr. Eunice Lasi, CEO of UNIK Group of Companies.

– Hon. Maxwell Boakye, member of the Western Regional Council of State.

Their achievements were celebrated and recognized during this prestigious gathering.