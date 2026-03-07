UCC Student Dies in Motorcycle Crash While Rushing Back for Exam ID

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is mourning the death of a second-year student who was killed in a road accident on campus on Thursday, March 5, 2026, after riding a motorcycle to retrieve his identification card before a scheduled examination.

The deceased, Kweku Mensah, was a Level 200 Bachelor of Commerce student majoring in Finance. The accident occurred around 3:00 p.m. along the stretch between the Amissah-Arthur Language Centre and the Sandwich Lecture Theatre on campus. Preliminary information indicates the student had been turned away from his examination hall after arriving without his student ID card and boarded a motorcycle to quickly return to Oguaa Hall to retrieve it. The motorcycle collided with an Ayalolo bus, leaving him with severe injuries.

He was immediately rushed to the UCC Hospital, where medical personnel made efforts to resuscitate him. Despite those efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the facility.

In an official statement, the university confirmed the incident had been reported to the UCC Police and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) for investigation. The student’s body has been deposited at the UCC Hospital morgue, and his family has been formally notified.

“The University extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and urges the University community to remain calm as investigations continue,” the statement read.

News of the student’s passing sent shockwaves through the UCC community, with friends and classmates describing him as a lively and well-known figure on campus whose death has sparked widespread grief on social media.

The incident has also reignited concerns about road safety on university campuses, where the proximity of pedestrian zones, student accommodation, and vehicular traffic creates persistent risk for students moving between facilities.