UCC Management Rejects GTEC Vice-Chancellor Directive

University of Cape Coast (UCC) management has defied a directive from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) ordering the removal of Vice-Chancellor Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, setting the stage for a constitutional showdown over academic independence.

The confrontation erupted following Professor Boampong’s 60th birthday on September 18, 2025, which GTEC argues triggered mandatory retirement under Ghana’s constitutional provisions for public servants.

In an emergency meeting Friday, UCC management rejected GTEC’s September 19 letter signed by Professor Augustine Ocloo, Acting Deputy Director-General, which directed Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto to assume leadership as acting Vice-Chancellor.

University officials maintain that Professor Boampong holds a valid contract extending until July 2026, arguing that GTEC lacks authority to override existing employment agreements. The dispute has become complicated by court orders that Boampong’s legal team says prohibit suspension of his appointment.

The controversy stems from earlier governance disputes at UCC, where a group petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to enforce constitutional retirement provisions amid tensions over the Vice-Chancellor’s contract renewal.

Professor Aheto, who was appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor in December 2024, currently serves as Director of the Centre for Coastal Management and Africa Centre of Excellence in Coastal Resilience. He specializes in Coastal Ecology and Interdisciplinary Ocean Studies.

UCC management has referred GTEC’s directive to the University Council, emphasizing that the Commission cannot interfere in Vice-Chancellor appointments or removals. This position challenges GTEC’s regulatory authority over Ghana’s tertiary education sector.

The dispute has drawn attention from key stakeholders including the Minister of Education, UCC Chancellor, and Chairman of Vice-Chancellors Ghana, who were copied in the correspondence between the institutions.

Legal experts note that the case highlights tensions between constitutional retirement age provisions and contractual obligations in Ghana’s public sector. The 1992 Constitution establishes 60 as the compulsory retirement age for public servants, but universities maintain autonomy in employment matters.

GTEC’s intervention follows information that Professor Boampong remained in office past the compulsory retirement age, contrary to constitutional provisions. The Commission has also requested the Governing Council to delay appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor pending high court case conclusions.

The confrontation reflects broader governance challenges in Ghana’s university system, where academic independence intersects with regulatory oversight. Similar disputes have occurred at other public universities regarding leadership transitions and retirement policies.

Boampong’s legal team has characterized attempts to suspend his appointment as “disrespecting court orders” and “interference with academic independence”, signaling potential legal action to resolve the impasse.

The standoff occurs as Ghana’s tertiary education sector faces pressure to improve governance standards while maintaining institutional autonomy. Resolution will likely require clarification of GTEC’s enforcement powers versus university self-governance rights.

University stakeholders await the University Council’s response to GTEC’s directive, which could determine whether the dispute escalates to higher courts or finds administrative resolution through dialogue between the institutions.

The case underscores ongoing debates about the balance between regulatory oversight and institutional independence in Ghana’s education sector, with implications for future university leadership transitions.