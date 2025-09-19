UCC Management Rejects GTEC Order For VC To Retire

The management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has rejected a directive from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), ordering Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice Chancellor to proceed on retirement.

The management of the university has also rejected an order from GTEC for it to allow Prof. Denis Worlanyo Aheto to assume the role of acting Vice-Chancellor in place of Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong.

The UCC management argued that it lacked the mandate or capacity to determine the Vice-Chancellor’s tenure and referred the matter to the University Council, which is the appointing authority.

At an emergency meeting convened today, September 19, 2025, by Prof. Aheto, management considered the GTEC directive, which cited Article 199(1) of the 1992 Constitution and the University’s Statutes, arguing that Prof. Boampong had exceeded the compulsory retirement age of 60 and should therefore vacate his office.

Excerpts of the University Statues states that; the office of the VC is “…a public office under the meaning and intendment of Article 199(1), hence anyone acting in the office of the Vice-Chancellor is

presumptively mandated to proceed on compulsory retirement upon attaining 60 years,” and that, “A senior member shall retire from his or her appointment and all other offices held by virtue of the appointment at the end of the academic year in which he or she atttains the retirement age of 60 years.

An academic year starts from 1st August and ends on 31st July of the following year.

“The Vice-Chancellor shall hold office for an initial tern of four years. The appointment may be renewed for a further termn of up to three years if that is not

beyond the statutory retiring age of 60.”

The issue of Prof. Boampong’s tenure had earlier been taken to the High Court, which granted an injunction restraining any decision for him to vacate his post.

That decision was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Consequently, the University Council—which has been equally injuncted from removing the Vice-Chancellor until the final determination of the case—could not comply with GTEC’s order.

Although Management has faced pressure to implement the directive, the High Court and Supreme Court rulings effectively bar any action to remove Prof. Boampong until the pending case is fully resolved.

He remains at post on the strength of his valid appointment by the Council.