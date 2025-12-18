UCC Awards Degrees To 5100 Distance Education Graduates With Three Satellite Campuses Accredited

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) awarded degrees to 5100 graduands at the first session of its 58th Congregation for the College of Distance Education (CoDE) on Wednesday December 18, with Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Denis Worlanyo Aheto announcing accreditation of three new satellite campuses.

The graduation comprised 2268 males representing 44.5 percent and 2832 females representing 55.5 percent from regions including Northern, Upper West, Upper East, North East, Savannah, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Ashanti and Central among others. Theresa Mamle Adjovu aged 29 who attained a cumulative grade point average of 3.91 was adjudged the Best Female Graduating Student at the ceremony held at the university’s main campus in Cape Coast.

Aheto reaffirmed the university’s commitment to breaking geographical social and economic barriers to tertiary education stating that through the College of Distance Education UCC continues to provide transformative opportunities that shape futures and strengthen communities. The Acting Vice Chancellor emphasized that while challenges remain the university’s resolve to uphold excellence and widen access has never been stronger, stressing that sustaining these achievements requires collective effort in fulfilling the university’s core mandate of teaching research and community service.

The Acting Vice Chancellor announced that all three satellite campuses at Papafio Hills in Greater Accra Region, Agona Nyakrom in Central Region and Dominase in Ashanti Region have now received accreditation. Aheto stated this milestone has strengthened public confidence in the university’s delivery model and laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth, with each campus successfully admitting its first cohort of students marking an important new chapter in the expansion of UCC’s distance and blended learning ecosystem.

Aheto was appointed Acting Vice Chancellor on September 24 2025 by the UCC Governing Council following directives from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) regarding retirement age compliance for the previous vice chancellor. He assumed the role of Pro Vice Chancellor on January 1 2025 for a three year term and is a professor of Coastal Ecology and Interdisciplinary Ocean Studies currently serving as Director of Centre for Coastal Management and Africa Centre of Excellence in Coastal Resilience.

The Acting Vice Chancellor encouraged faculty and staff to pursue cutting edge research that leads to innovative outcomes, discoveries and solutions that can be commercialized patented and harnessed for the benefit of society. Aheto told graduands their degrees are not only symbols of academic achievement but also reflections of their character values and aspirations, adding that the education they received is of the same standard quality and rigor as that offered on the main campus.

The 58th Congregation follows the 57th Congregation held from December 9 to 13 2024 where 14643 students graduated including 1407 from the College of Distance Education. The expansion of satellite campuses and continued growth of distance education demonstrates UCC’s commitment to widening access to quality tertiary education across Ghana while maintaining academic standards and excellence.