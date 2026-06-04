Uber Deploys 500 Sensor Cars to Train Robotaxis

Uber will deploy 500 sensor-equipped Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric cars worldwide this year to gather real-world driving data for the autonomous vehicle developers it supplies, the company announced this week.

The fleet consists of modified Ioniq 5 electric vehicles (EVs) fitted with 14 cameras, eight solid-state lidar sensors and nine radars. Unlike robotaxis, the cars will be driven by people and used purely to capture detailed road and traffic data that can train self-driving systems. Uber expects about 50 vehicles on the road by summer before scaling to the full fleet later in the year, generating roughly two million miles of high-fidelity data each month.

The programme is run by Uber’s AV Labs division, launched earlier this year to collect and share data with the company’s autonomous vehicle (AV) partners. Roush Performance is handling the sensor retrofits, and the data is processed through Nvidia’s Dual Drive Thor computer. It is the first vehicle Uber has assembled itself since it sold its self-driving unit to Aurora Innovation in 2020 and pivoted to serving as a platform for robotaxi developers rather than building its own technology.

Uber now works with more than 30 AV partners, including Waymo, WeRide and Avride, many of which need vast volumes of real-world data to train and validate their systems. Industry observers increasingly see access to large, varied datasets as central to handling rare and unpredictable road scenarios.

The company says its goal is to build one of the world’s most geographically diverse autonomous driving datasets. It already has a head start, having gathered data from thousands of camera-equipped vehicles across dozens of cities and from hundreds of Lucid Air cars operated by fleet partners in the United States and Europe over the past two years.

By supplying data rather than competing directly with robotaxi makers, Uber is positioning itself as core infrastructure for the AV industry.