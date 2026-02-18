UBA Unveils Diaspora Platform to Connect Global Africans with Investment, Wealth Opportunities

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has unveiled a diaspora banking and investment platform designed to serve Africans living and working across the world and within the continent.

The platform, launched in collaboration with leading ecosystem partners including United Capital, Africa Prudential, UBA Pensions, Afriland Properties, Heirs Insurance Group, and Avon Healthcare Limited — represents a major step in redefining diaspora banking beyond remittances toward structured wealth creation and long-term investment.

At the unveiling, which took place at UBA’s global headquarters in Lagos under the theme: “Beyond Banking: Powering the Global African Lifestyle, all the company representatives were on hand to showcase a seamless platform that goes beyond remittances, wealth creation, protection, and long-term prosperity.

Speaking at the event, UBA’s Head of Diaspora Banking, Anant Rao, described the initiative as a strategic shift in how Africa engages its global citizens.

“For decades, Africa’s engagement with its diaspora has focused largely on remittances. Today, we are moving beyond that. This platform represents a transition from simple money transfers to a financial ecosystem where Africans globally can bank, make payments, invest, protect their families, and build long-term wealth seamlessly,” he said.

Rao noted that African diaspora remittance flows exceed $100 billion annually, making them one of the most resilient and consistent sources of capital into the continent.

“Diaspora capital is not just a flow of funds — it is a strategic growth partner for Africa.

Our role is to provide a trusted platform that converts capital into structured investment and shared prosperity across the continent.”

The objective is to provide a platform that brings together offerings across the numerous needs of the Global African, including Banking and payments, Investments, securities services, asset management, Insurance, Pensions, real estate and Pensions.

Through this coordinated ecosystem, diaspora customers can access financial solutions across multiple sectors through a single trusted platform, enabling them to manage their financial lives and family commitments across borders with ease and transparency.

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, emphasised the importance of collaboration in delivering a seamless diaspora experience.

“The modern African is a global citizen — mobile, ambitious, and deeply connected to home. Whether living in Africa, Europe, the Americas, or the Middle East, there must be a structured and secure financial connection back home. This platform ensures that Africans everywhere can remain economically connected to the continent with confidence and transparency.”

Partners within the ecosystem highlighted growing demand among diaspora Africans for structured investment opportunities, secure property ownership, insurance protection, and long-term financial planning.

United Capital showcased globally accessible investment products designed to deliver professionally managed and transparent wealth creation opportunities.

Afriland Properties emphasised structured and well-governed real estate investment pathways for diaspora clients.

Heirs Insurance highlighted protection solutions for life, and assets, while Avon Healthcare Limited demonstrated healthcare access and insurance solutions for families across borders.

Africa Prudential and UBA Pension reinforced digital investment management and long-term pension savings solutions designed to support diaspora participation in African capital markets.

Together, the partners underscored a shared commitment to providing diaspora Africans with credible, transparent, and professionally managed financial pathways.

Rao also reiterated the guiding philosophy of Africapitalism, championed by UBA’s Founder and Chairman, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR.

He explained that Africapitalism is the belief that Africa’s private sector must play a leading role in the continent’s development by making long-term investments that generate both economic returns and social impact.

As Africa continues to position itself as one of the world’s most dynamic growth frontiers, UBA believes mobilising diaspora capital through trusted financial institutions will be central to shaping the continent’s next phase of development.

“Africa will increasingly be financed by Africans themselves, including Africans abroad,” Rao added.

“Our responsibility is to build the trusted financial infrastructure that makes this possible.”

“When Africa’s global citizens invest back into Africa, growth becomes inevitable,” he concluded.

