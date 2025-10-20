UBA Unveils Blueprint to Unlock Africa’s Dormant Capital

United Bank for Africa has launched an ambitious white paper identifying $4 trillion in untapped domestic financial assets across the continent, challenging African governments and investors to mobilize local capital rather than depending on foreign aid to drive development.

The document, titled “Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth,” was unveiled on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC last week. The timing placed Africa’s economic priorities squarely at the center of global financial conversations, signaling the continent’s determination to reshape development narratives.

The white paper identifies $2.5 trillion in commercial bank assets and over $1.1 trillion in long-term institutional capital currently sitting idle or locked in low-yield instruments, while highlighting the $3.4 trillion market potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area. These figures suggest Africa possesses the financial resources to transform itself without perpetual reliance on external funding.

UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu delivered a bold vision at the launch, declaring that Africa stands at a transformational crossroads, rich in resilience, creativity, and untapped potential. His philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions the private sector as the primary driver of sustainable development, forms the intellectual foundation of the white paper’s recommendations.

Elumelu urged African governments to unlock the continent’s vast pension funds, arguing that trillions in pension assets are currently locked up in low-yield instruments such as treasury bills and sovereign securities. He challenged the logic of seeking foreign investment while domestic capital remains underutilized and unproductive.

The critique of current pension fund management proved particularly pointed. Elumelu stated that getting pension funds and investing them in treasury bills is not what will help Nigeria or Africa develop, noting that even if there’s five percent loss or ten percent loss, Africa needs to learn over time and invest in critical sectors. His willingness to accept some risk in pursuit of development represents a departure from the ultra-conservative approach that has characterized pension fund management across much of the continent.

Elumelu cited the United States and other advanced economies as examples where pension funds played a pivotal role in financing industrial and technological growth. This comparison highlights how Africa’s conservative approach to domestic capital contrasts sharply with the aggressive deployment strategies that built developed economies.

UBA’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, described the white paper as redefining development finance, moving from aid dependency to investment highways powered by African innovation. His comments reflected frustration with decades of foreign aid that has failed to produce sustainable transformation.

The white paper provides detailed analysis across critical growth areas including trade facilitation, infrastructure development, digital innovation, climate finance, and inclusive growth. Each sector receives attention not as isolated challenges but as interconnected opportunities that domestic capital could address if properly mobilized and strategically deployed.

Infrastructure financing emerged as a particularly urgent priority during the launch discussions. Elumelu warned that more than half of Africa’s population still lacks access to electricity, a situation he described as unacceptable and incompatible with the ambition of building a digital and AI-driven economy. Without reliable energy, the continent’s digital ambitions remain theoretical rather than achievable.

The UBA chairman stated that electricity is so critical to power data and AI revolution, positioning the power sector as the single most critical barrier to Africa’s transformation. His framing connects infrastructure deficits directly to emerging technology opportunities, arguing that Africa cannot participate in the artificial intelligence revolution without first solving its electricity crisis.

The white paper calls for collaboration among African governments, development finance institutions, and private investors to mobilize domestic resources for long-term growth. This multi-stakeholder approach recognizes that no single actor possesses sufficient capacity or credibility to drive transformation alone. Banks need government policy support, governments need private sector efficiency, and both need international partnerships to scale solutions.

Elumelu argued that local capital mobilization would signal seriousness to international investors and attract even more funds into Africa’s growth sectors, stating that once Africa begins to mobilize its own trillion dollars, others will come in because they will see that Africans are serious. His logic suggests that foreign capital follows rather than leads, responding to demonstrated commitment from domestic actors.

The African Continental Free Trade Area receives particular attention in the white paper as a mechanism for creating the scale necessary to justify major investments. The $3.4 trillion single market potential represents opportunity that individual national markets cannot provide, making regional integration an economic imperative rather than just political aspiration.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, commended UBA for launching the white paper, stating it will be instrumental in bridging funding gaps for the continent. Government endorsement from major economies like Nigeria lends political credibility to the initiative and suggests potential policy support for the recommendations.

The document arrives at a defining moment for Africa’s financial infrastructure. Global capital flows have become more selective, foreign aid budgets face pressure in donor countries, and climate finance promises remain largely unfulfilled. In this context, Africa’s ability to mobilize domestic resources becomes not just desirable but necessary for survival and progress.

However, the white paper’s recommendations face significant implementation challenges. Pension fund trustees operate under legal fiduciary duties that prioritize capital preservation over development impact. Changing investment mandates requires legislative action that governments have historically avoided. Banks face their own regulatory constraints on risk exposure and sectoral concentration.

Infrastructure projects that pension funds theoretically could finance often lack the preparation necessary to absorb capital. Feasibility studies remain incomplete, environmental assessments get delayed, land acquisition creates conflicts, and procurement processes invite corruption. Money alone doesn’t solve problems when institutional capacity and governance quality remain weak.

The electricity crisis Elumelu highlighted exemplifies these systemic challenges. Africa doesn’t lack capital to build power plants; it lacks the regulatory frameworks, pricing mechanisms, contract enforcement, and technical management that make power sector investments viable. Simply directing pension funds toward energy won’t work unless these foundational issues get addressed simultaneously.

Trade facilitation under AfCFTA similarly requires more than just capital. It demands customs reform, transport infrastructure, standards harmonization, and political commitment to reduce non-tariff barriers. The $3.4 trillion market potential exists only if goods and services can actually move freely across borders, which remains more aspiration than reality five years after the agreement came into force.

Yet the white paper’s core argument remains compelling. Elumelu stated that Africa’s young population held immense potential, adding that potential will only be realized when governments commit to solving foundational challenges of electricity, access to finance and governance. The continent cannot afford to waste another generation’s talent waiting for external saviors that never arrive.

Elumelu explained that with this white paper, UBA champions Africapitalism, empowering the private sector to drive sustainable growth that delivers prosperity and social wealth. Whether this philosophy can translate from corporate statement to continental transformation depends on actions that follow the Washington launch.

By focusing on inclusive growth and digital innovation, the report promises to enhance financial inclusion for millions, bolster infrastructure projects, and drive climate-resilient initiatives, ultimately fostering job creation, poverty reduction, and regional integration under AfCFTA. These ambitions require sustained effort across multiple fronts over many years, not just initial enthusiasm.

UBA itself operates in 20 African countries plus the United Kingdom, United States, France, and United Arab Emirates, serving over 45 million customers globally with more than 25,000 employees. This footprint gives the bank unique perspective on both Africa’s challenges and opportunities, along with credibility to convene stakeholders across borders and sectors.

The question is whether other African institutions will embrace the white paper’s recommendations or treat it as another conference document that collects dust on shelves. Mobilizing $4 trillion in domestic capital requires coordination that African governments have historically struggled to achieve, even when the logic appears overwhelming.

For now, the white paper represents the clearest articulation yet of how Africa could finance its own transformation. Whether the continent possesses the political will and institutional capacity to implement these recommendations will determine if this moment marks genuine turning point or just another missed opportunity in Africa’s frustrating development story.