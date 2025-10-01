UBA Strengthens Pan-African Growth Drive, Reaffirms Dividend Commitment, Resilience 

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment towards delivering sustainable long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders, as it continues to reap the benefits of its robust investments in strong digital platforms and expanded scope over the past years.



The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who gave this pledge, noted that that together with its diversified business model and keen ventures into key markets in Africa and beyond, investors of the bank will continue enjoy huge financial benefits and dividends in the current financial year and beyond.



Alawuba who was speaking during the 2025 Half Year Investors’ Conference Call in the Group’s Head Office in Lagos on Tuesday, following the release of its results for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, explained that its diversification model remains a key growth strategy as seen from the huge contribution of its subsidiaries into the business in the first half.



He said, “As you may very well know, UBA is present in 20 countries in Africa, 19 outside Nigeria, and these countries are doing quite well. In a lot of those countries, we are a significantly systemic bank. The contribution of our African business to our profit before tax has risen to 53%, and we see this growing as we go along this year.



Continuing, he explained, “A lot is coming from Africa, and indeed we are positioned to pursue value. We see a lot of opportunities in Africa, and I believe that we are investing in those countries to pursue these opportunities and as a proactive bank, we have tried to expand very solidly in terms of business, products, and services, and also in terms of bringing in talents that will support us in value expansion.



Responding to an investor’s questions on dividend payment for the full-year, Alawuba said, “on dividend outlook for the rest of the year: we still believe that, based on the numbers we are looking at, we will be able to pay a competitive dividend for the rest of the year.”

At the end of the first two quarters of the year, UBA’s gross earnings grew by 17.28%, rising from N1.371 trillion in June 2024 to N1.608 trillion in the period under review. Interest income also increased by 32.89% from N1.004 trillion in June last year to N1.334 trillion, while total assets went up by 9.71% to N33.3 trillion up from N30.3 trillion recorded in December 2024. Total deposits, also leapt by 11.96% in the same period to close at N27.6 trillion up from N24.7 trillion recorded at the end of 2024.



During the call, Alawuba pointed out the bank’s ongoing investments in technology and innovation as critical enablers for efficiency and competitiveness, adding that by leveraging digital channels and solutions, UBA aims to strengthen its income streams, enhance customer experience, and reinforce its leadership as the preferred financial partner for over 45 million customers globally.



Echoing the sentiments of the GMD, UBA’s Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said the bank will continue to leverage technology and innovation to drive efficiency, expand digital income streams, and deliver superior customer experiences.



“Our diversified African and interconnected operations remain a strong buffer against local shocks, reinforcing UBA’s position as Africa’s global bank,” Nwaghodoh noted as he pointed out that the bank’s growth strategy is firmly anchored on resilience, innovation, and value creation, reinforcing its mission of empowering customers, supporting communities, and driving economic progress across Africa and beyond.



United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally.

Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.