UBA Plants Trees in Support of Cedi@60: Nurturing a Greener Future at Tenashie Primary and JHS

It wasn’t just about trees! Students at Tenashie Primary & JHS actively learned how small actions can make a big difference.

UBA Ghana’s tree-planting initiative for Cedi@60 turned the schoolyard into a living classroom for sustainability, showing children that they are the guardians of tomorrow.

Instilling Green Values in the Next Generation

UBA representatives supported by Mayekoo, a volunteering group, guided the students in planting seedlings across the school compound. Beyond the act of planting, the exercise offered hands-on lessons about the vital role trees play in combating climate change, improving air quality, and preserving biodiversity. By participating directly, students developed a sense of responsibility and ownership over their environment, reinforcing the lessons introduced in the opening activity.

By involving the students, UBA helped foster a sense of ownership and responsibility ensuring these young learners understand that small, consistent actions can contribute to big changes.

Aligning With National Celebration and Global Goals

Linking the initiative to Cedi@60 highlights UBA’s commitment to making national celebrations meaningful, practical, and forward-looking. Instead of limiting the event to commemorations, the bank chose to invest in an activity that supports Ghana’s environmental agenda while also creating lasting value within the community.

The tree-planting exercise directly supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including:

SDG 13: Climate Action – promoting actions that reduce carbon footprint and build climate resilience.

SDG 15: Life on Land – protecting, restoring, and promoting sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.

SDG 4: Quality Education – providing environmental education that equips students with knowledge for sustainable living.

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities – contributing to greener, healthier community spaces.

By connecting local action to global goals, UBA reinforces the message that sustainability is everyone’s responsibility.

Planting Today for a Better Tomorrow

The seedlings planted at Tenashie Primary and JHS will one day grow into trees that offer shade, enrich the school’s micro-climate, and beautify the entire environment. Yet, the most lasting impact goes beyond the physical transformation it is the awareness instilled in the students. This investment in their understanding and mindset will inspire them to protect, preserve, and nurture the environment for years to come.