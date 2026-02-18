UBA Marks World Book Giving Day at Accra High SHS, Advancing SDG 4

UBA Ghana celebrated this year’s International Book Giving Day at Accra High Senior High School in Accra as part of its flagship Read Africa initiative promoting literacy and supporting education across the country and Africa.

International Book Giving Day, observed annually on February 14, encourages individuals and organizations to donate books to children and underserved communities, highlighting the transformative power of reading and the importance of making books accessible to all young people.

As part of the celebration, UBA Ghana donated Africa literature books to students at Accra High SHS and activated reading clinics to encourage reading habits. These efforts are aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education, which emphasizes inclusive, equitable, and lifelong learning opportunities for all. By providing engaging and age-appropriate reading materials, the initiative equips students with literacy and critical thinking skills that are essential for personal growth and future success.

Speaking at the event, Linda Segbefia, Corporate Communications Officer at UBA Ghana, highlighted that reading is central to personal and professional development. She stressed that encouraging reading from an early age helps broaden students’ perspectives and opens doors to future opportunities.

Mr. Aikins Kennedy Anaafi-Kwapong, Assistant Headmaster of Accra High SHS, received the books on behalf of the school and assured UBA Ghana that the books would be put to good use. Students enthusiastically participated in reading exercises on titles such as Kaya Girl and Segu, reinforcing the importance of literacy and the joy of reading.

The Read Africa initiative aims to nurture a strong reading culture among African youth, inspiring learning beyond the classroom. By linking literacy initiatives to SDG 4, UBA Ghana demonstrates that education is a key tool for empowerment, innovation, and Africa’s sustainable development.