UBA Ghana Sustains Growth Momentum with Strong Q3 2025 Performance

United Bank for Africa Ghana Ltd. has posted a strong financial performance for the third quarter ending September 2025, driven by steady balance sheet growth, strong deposit mobilization, and prudent risk management.

The Bank’s unaudited results show that gross earnings rose to GHS1.08 billion as of September 2025, up from GHS987.2 million in September 2024, a nearly 10% increase.

Profit before tax also improved to GHS430.7 million, reflecting a resilient business performance amid market pressures.

UBA Ghana’s total assets increased by 18%, rising from GHS9.58billion in September 2024 to GHS11.31billion in September 2025, underscoring the Bank’s continued expansion and strong capital position.

Customer deposits also grew significantly, up by 16% to GHS8.19billion, compared to GHS7.08billion in the same period last year, reflecting customer confidence in the Bank’s brand and services.

The Bank remains financially sound and well-capitalized, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 20.46%, well above the regulatory minimum CAR set by the Bank of Ghana.

Commenting on the results, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Uzoechina Molokwu, emphasized the Bank’s commitment to customer satisfaction and inclusive growth.

“Our banking solutions continue to be the growth driver for UBA Ghana,” Mr. Molokwu said. “Through our customer-first philosophy and innovative solutions such as LEO, Africa’s first AI-powered virtual banker available on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms, we are democratizing banking and making it more accessible to everyone. Between January and September 2025 alone, the Bank signed on over 38,800 new customers, a testament to the trust and relevance of our brand.”

He added that products such as NextGen, Kiddies, and Ruby Accounts continue to strengthen the Bank’s youth, family, and female banking propositions, while digital channels, including the UBA Mobile App, Internet Banking, and PAPSS (Pan-African Payment and Settlement System), enable seamless cross-border payments and business expansion across Africa.

UBA Ghana’s latest performance also aligns with its parent company’s strategic goal of delivering superior value through digital innovation and service excellence. The Bank continues to prioritize its Customer First (C1st) philosophy, a culture built around consistently putting customers at the heart of all decisions and service delivery.

The Bank’s steady growth across all key indicators, earnings, assets, deposits, and profitability positions UBA Ghana as one of Ghana’s most resilient and customer-focused banks.

UBA Ghana is a subsidiary of the pan-African financial services group, United Bank for Africa Plc, which operates in 20 African countries and major global financial centers.