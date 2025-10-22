UBA Empowers Next Generation of Leaders as 700 Youths Join GMAP Initiative 

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, continues to demonstrate its commitment to youth empowerment and leadership development as 700 young professionals joined the bank through the Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), signalling a major investment in the next generation of leaders who will continue to drive the continent’s economic and financial transformation.

At the graduation ceremony, which was held at Landmark Events Centre in Lagos on Sunday, October 19th, 2025, the bank celebrated graduates from Nigeria and across African countries where the bank operates.

UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu; Deputy Group Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, and other Board Members, Executive Management, faculty members, were on ground to receive the newly graduated professionals into the UBA Tribe.

Since the inception of the program over three years ago, the GMAP, designed to equip entrants with the necessary skills and knowledge, has graduated well over 4,000 banking and finance professionals while providing them with mentorship, training, and hands-on experience needed to boost their career.

In his speech, Elumelu, who referred to the graduands as “lions and lionesses”, reiterated the bank’s commitment towards raising the next generation of passionate and competent leaders on the continent.

“We are happy to have you as part of this tribe. At UBA, we strongly believe in the transformative power of young people, and that is why we designed this programme that allows us to transfer the baton of knowledge and experience onto others,” he said. “A few decades ago, I started out just like you fresh out of the university, and I am glad that this organisation is providing for you that same opportunity that I got, and I look forward to seeing you guys prove your worth.”

He connected the graduates’ journey to the bank’s larger mission, emphasising that UBA’s role extends beyond profit, as it is also about being relevant to situations in the environment and helping catalyse economic prosperity for Africa.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, who represented the Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, celebrated the graduates’ perseverance and reaffirmed the bank’s belief in human capital development.

“This ceremony is a celebration of potential, perseverance and purpose. You all are not just graduates; you are our next generation of innovators, leaders, and ambassadors of an enduring legacy. This program reflects our belief that Africa’s future will be shaped not by chance, but by capable and courageous leaders – leaders like you,” he said.

Nweke elaborated on the rigorous, six-month Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), which, according to him, blended classroom learning, digital simulations, field assignments, and mentorship from senior executives.

The new cohorts, who now join UBA’s family of over 25,000 employees were charged to take ownership of their careers, show initiative, and be at the forefront of transformation in technology, customer experience, and sustainability.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally.

Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.”