UAE Pledges One Billion Dollars for African AI Infrastructure

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a one billion dollar investment to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure and services across Africa, marking one of the largest technology commitments to the continent from a Gulf nation.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, led the UAE delegation at the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday, November 22, 2025, where he unveiled the AI for Development initiative on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed. The program targets key sectors including education, agriculture, healthcare, digital identity, and climate adaptation.

UAE Minister of State Saeed Al Hajeri stated the initiative will provide access to AI computing power, technical expertise and global partnerships while supporting African countries in delivering projects aligned with national development priorities. The announcement came during South Africa’s hosting of the first G20 leaders’ summit to take place on African soil.

Al Hajeri emphasized the strategic importance of artificial intelligence technology during his remarks. He described AI not merely as a future industry but as a cornerstone of humanity’s progress, noting that the UAE actively accelerates innovation to enhance productivity and drive significant advancements in the global economy with a strong commitment to developing responsible and inclusive AI for universal benefit.

The initiative addresses critical infrastructure gaps across the continent. Africa accounts for less than 1 per cent of global data-centre capacity, despite demand skyrocketing, according to an Africa Data Centres Association and Oxford Business Group study. This disparity has hampered the continent’s ability to adopt emerging technologies despite a young, increasingly connected population.

The International Energy Agency’s Africa Energy Outlook 2024 estimates about 600 million people still lack access to electricity across the continent, creating fundamental obstacles for digital infrastructure expansion. Mobile internet remains among the most expensive globally relative to income, according to the Alliance for Affordable Internet’s 2024 report, further limiting technology access for millions.

The UAE ranks second globally in artificial intelligence capability, according to a 2025 study by TRG Datacenters, a Texas company focused on national AI supercomputing power, AI company activity and government readiness. The UAE is supported by more than 188,000 advanced AI chips and about 6,400 megawatts of compute capacity, positioning it as a regional technology leader.

Abu Dhabi has attracted investments from major technology companies including Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI. The emirate pursues plans to build one of the world’s largest data center hubs using American technology, reflecting broader ambitions to establish itself as a global AI powerhouse.

The announcement reinforces existing economic ties between the UAE and African nations. UAE bilateral trade with Africa reached approximately 107 billion dollars in 2024, reflecting a 28 percent increase from the previous year. Total UAE investments in Africa exceeded 118 billion dollars between 2020 and 2024, according to official statements.

Al Hajeri noted that the UAE’s commitment to Africa extends beyond technology initiatives. The country delivers large scale clean energy projects across the continent and prepares to co-host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in partnership with the Republic of Senegal. The UAE also serves as a major aid donor, providing 1.05 billion dollars in total assistance to African nations in 2023 and 2024, according to the UAE Aid dashboard.

In Sudan alone, the Emirates has delivered 784 million dollars in aid since the outbreak of civil war in 2023, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This humanitarian engagement runs parallel to economic and technological partnerships across multiple African countries.

Although not a formal G20 member, the UAE participates as an invited guest at the summit, which brings together the world’s biggest economies. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invited the UAE to the meeting, marking the first time the G20 leaders’ summit has taken place in Africa.

Infrastructure variability across the continent will shape where investment flows most effectively, according to analysts. Countries with more stable domestic power systems and capacity to scale them will be in better positions to benefit from AI infrastructure investments. The challenges remain significant and may frame which nations attract the most investment, though the priority appears genuine.

The initiative comes as Africa reaches what analysts describe as an inflection point in technology adoption. The continent’s population skews young, with rapidly expanding digital literacy despite infrastructure constraints. This demographic advantage positions Africa as a potential growth market for technology companies and investors seeking long term opportunities.

For agriculture, where more than 60 percent of Africans work in agri-food systems according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, AI applications could optimize crop yields, predict rainfall patterns, monitor pest outbreaks, and improve supply chain efficiency. Climate adaptation models become increasingly vital as weather patterns shift across the continent.

Healthcare access could expand significantly through AI enabled remote diagnostics, allowing common illness testing and initial assessments using low cost phones and other devices. This addresses critical gaps in medical infrastructure, particularly in rural areas far from major hospitals and clinics.

The technology could also support Africa’s growing fintech sector, reduce corruption through improved digital governance systems, and potentially create millions of jobs across multiple sectors. Education applications range from personalized learning systems to expanded access to quality instructional content in areas with teacher shortages.

Part of the UAE’s strategy involves developing a technology stack for global export, positioning the country as a digital bridge between Gulf economies and African markets. This approach enables the UAE to extend influence while helping partner nations build domestic capabilities rather than simply importing generic solutions.

The funding involved carries considerable weight and requires accurate channeling to maximize impact. Rising to the challenge of domestic development while regulating data and AI systems remains vital. A 2022 report found a lack of public participation in and oversight over the development of AI regulatory frameworks in African countries, highlighting governance challenges that accompany rapid technology adoption.

Partnerships between governments, universities, and local technology companies offer the most promising path for sustainable AI implementation. Joint development of solutions tailored to specific national contexts proves more effective than one size fits all approaches, particularly given Africa’s diversity across 54 nations with varying development levels and specific challenges.

The initiative positions the UAE as a major player in Africa’s technology future while addressing urgent development needs across the continent. Whether the investment delivers transformative impact will depend on execution, local partnerships, regulatory frameworks, and sustained commitment beyond initial announcements.