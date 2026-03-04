U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Off Sri Lanka, 87 Dead

A United States Navy submarine fired a torpedo and sank an Iranian warship in international waters off the southern coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, killing at least 87 sailors and leaving dozens more missing in what the Pentagon confirmed is the first American sinking of an enemy vessel by torpedo since the Second World War.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the strike at a Pentagon briefing on Wednesday, saying a United States submarine sank an Iranian warship that “thought it was safe in international waters.” Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine said the submarine fired an MK-48 heavyweight torpedo to sink the vessel, and that the United States has now sunk more than 20 Iranian naval vessels, one Iranian submarine, and effectively neutralised Iran’s major naval presence in the theatre since Operation Epic Fury began on Saturday.

The vessel was the IRIS Dena, a Moudge-class frigate commissioned in 2021, sunk approximately 40 nautical miles south of Galle in southern Sri Lanka. The ship had been participating in the multinational naval exercise MILAN 2026 and an International Fleet Review at Visakhapatnam, India, and was on its return voyage to Iran with an estimated 180 crew members on board when it was struck.

Sri Lanka’s navy said it recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 people following the sinking. The 32 survivors were taken to Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in Galle for treatment. Sri Lanka’s deputy foreign minister told local television that at least 80 people were killed in the strike, while Iranian embassy officials in Colombo sent two officers to Galle to speak with survivors.

Sri Lanka’s navy launched a joint search and rescue operation with its air force after receiving the distress call. Rescue crews found oil patches, floating life rafts, survivors and bodies in the water, but did not locate the vessel itself, indicating it had already sunk by the time crews arrived on the scene. Commander Buddhika Sampath, the Sri Lankan Navy’s media director, confirmed 32 survivors had been rescued and said search operations were continuing.

Hegseth described the strike as “quiet death” and said it demonstrated that the Iranian navy was “ineffective” and “decimated.” He drew a direct comparison to the Second World War, saying: “Like in that war, we are fighting to win.”

U.S. Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the United States is focused on “sinking the Iranian Navy, the entire Navy,” adding that as of Tuesday there was not a single Iranian ship underway in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, or the Gulf of Oman.

The sinking extends the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, which began Saturday with strikes that U.S. officials said targeted nuclear and missile facilities, into the Indo-Pacific for the first time. Iran had previously announced it would effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil shipping route, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supply moves daily, a threat that triggered immediate concern across commodity markets.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed the rescue efforts but maintained a neutral public stance, emphasising the government’s focus on humanitarian assistance to the survivors.