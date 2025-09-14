U.S. Judge Blocks Deportation of West Africans to Ghana

A federal judge in Washington has blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to deport Nigerian and Gambian migrants by first sending them to Ghana, accusing the government of circumventing U.S. immigration law.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan raised serious concerns after learning that several migrants with legal protections against deportation to their home countries were quietly removed from a Louisiana detention center, shackled, and flown to Ghana on a military aircraft without knowing their destination.

“What this looks like is an end run around U.S. law,” Chutkan said during Saturday’s emergency hearing, ordering the government to explain by 9 p.m. EDT what steps it was taking to prevent Ghana from transferring the migrants to Nigeria or Gambia, where they claim they could face torture or persecution.

The case emerged after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Friday on behalf of five West African migrants, alleging they were held in straitjackets for 16 hours during the flight and given only bread and water.

According to court filings, 14 migrants were taken from an ICE detention facility in Alexandria, Louisiana, before being transported to Ghana in what attorneys describe as a “third country” deportation strategy designed to pressure migrants into leaving voluntarily.

One plaintiff who identifies as bisexual has already been transferred from Ghana to his native Gambia and has gone into hiding, while others remain in what court documents describe as rough conditions at a military-run facility in Ghana.

The Trump administration’s use of Ghana as a transit point for deportations to other West African nations represents an expansion of previous third-country deportation practices. Earlier this month, the U.S. deported more than a dozen non-Ghanaian nationals to Ghana, making it the latest country to accept such arrangements.

Government attorneys argued during the hearing that the United States lacks authority to dictate Ghana’s actions regarding the migrants. However, Chutkan expressed skepticism about the administration’s legal justifications and questioned whether existing court orders protecting the migrants were being violated.

The Department of Homeland Security has denied allegations that restraint devices were used during the flight but declined to comment on broader aspects of the case. DHS officials maintain that the deportations comply with U.S. immigration law and existing bilateral agreements.

The ACLU lawsuit alleges that migrants were subjected to inhumane conditions during transportation, including being shackled throughout the 16-hour flight and denied adequate food and water. The organization argues these practices violate constitutional protections and international human rights standards.

The case highlights tensions surrounding the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation policies and use of third-country arrangements to expedite removals. Immigration advocates argue these tactics circumvent legal protections for asylum seekers and individuals facing persecution.

Judge Chutkan’s intervention comes amid broader legal challenges to Trump administration immigration policies, with courts frequently scrutinizing attempts to remove migrants with pending asylum claims or other legal protections.

The emergency hearing represents a significant legal setback for the administration’s deportation strategy, particularly its reliance on third-country partnerships to facilitate removals to nations where direct deportation might face legal obstacles.

The judge’s order requires the government to provide detailed information about diplomatic communications with Ghana and specific measures being taken to ensure compliance with U.S. court orders protecting the migrants from being sent to countries where they fear persecution.