U.S. Jobs Data Faces Major Downward Revision Monday

The Labor Department will release preliminary benchmark revisions Monday that economists predict could slash U.S. employment figures by up to 775,000 jobs for the 12 months ending March 2025.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics scheduled the preliminary benchmark revision announcement for September 9, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, following August’s disappointing jobs report showing only 22,000 new positions added.

Analysts project the revisions could reduce payroll counts by between 470,000 and 740,000 jobs, while Comerica Bank forecasts a more substantial 775,000 downward revision. The adjustment would indicate the labor market weakened significantly more than initially reported.

The anticipated revision follows months of slowing job growth that has raised concerns about economic momentum. August payrolls increased by just 22,000, well below the 75,000 forecast, while unemployment rose to 4.3 percent. Revisions also showed a net loss of 13,000 jobs in June.

“The era of easy job gains appears over,” said economists tracking the data. The revisions stem from more comprehensive unemployment insurance filings captured in the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, which covers approximately 95 percent of total employment compared to the monthly survey’s smaller sample.

If realized, the 775,000 downward revision would reduce 2024’s average monthly job growth from about 165,000 to roughly 100,000 per month, painting a much weaker picture of labor market health throughout the past year.

The benchmark process compares monthly payroll estimates with comprehensive state unemployment insurance records. Last year’s revision lowered March 2024 employment by 589,000 jobs, or 0.4 percent, demonstrating the significant adjustments these annual corrections can produce.

The previous preliminary benchmark revision indicated an adjustment of -818,000 jobs, or -0.5 percent, showing the scale of potential corrections in employment data.

Financial markets are closely watching Monday’s release for insights into Federal Reserve policy direction. Weaker-than-expected job growth could influence the central bank’s approach to interest rates as policymakers balance inflation concerns with employment stability.

The monthly payroll report surveys roughly 121,000 businesses and government agencies covering 631,000 worksites. However, the benchmark revision uses unemployment insurance filings from virtually all employers, providing a more complete employment picture that often reveals significant discrepancies.

Labor economists note that while large revisions can seem alarming, they reflect the challenge of measuring a dynamic economy in real-time. The corrections help ensure long-term data accuracy, though they can substantially alter perceptions of economic strength.

Monday’s preliminary revision will be finalized early next year, affecting historical employment data and potentially reshaping understanding of recent labor market trends. The timing comes as businesses navigate technological changes, trade uncertainties, and shifting economic conditions that continue influencing hiring decisions.