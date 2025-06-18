U.S. Charges Ghanaians in Multimillion-Dollar Elder Fraud Scheme

The U.S. Department of Justice has indicted fifteen Ghanaian nationals in three separate cases involving elaborate romance scams that targeted elderly Americans, according to court documents unsealed this week.

The charges form part of a broader federal crackdown on transnational fraud networks operating through Ghana.

Joseph Boateng, popularly known as “Dada Joe Remix,” faces conspiracy charges for wire fraud and money laundering in Arizona. Prosecutors allege his network defrauded victims between 2013 and 2023 by pretending to offer access to non-existent gold and jewels in exchange for fees. The FBI confirmed Boateng’s arrest in Ghana on May 28 pending extradition proceedings.

Two additional cases filed in Ohio’s Northern District charge fourteen other suspects, including Otuo Amponsah and David Abuanekwu, with similar offenses. Investigators documented how the defendants allegedly created fake online personas to establish romantic relationships with elderly targets before fabricating financial emergencies.

“These indictments reflect our commitment to protecting vulnerable seniors from transnational criminal networks,” said U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The Justice Department noted romance scams have become increasingly sophisticated, with annual losses exceeding $1 billion.

The cases highlight Ghana’s emerging role as a hub for such operations, prompting increased cooperation between Accra and Washington. While all defendants remain presumed innocent, the indictments signal a growing focus on prosecuting foreign-based fraud rings targeting U.S. citizens.