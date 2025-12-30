Tyson Fury Pays Tribute After Fatal Joshua Crash in Nigeria

Tyson Fury has paid tribute to Anthony Joshua and the two victims who lost their lives in a fatal road accident in Nigeria involving the former heavyweight champion.

Fury, a former world heavyweight title holder and a potential opponent for Joshua later this year, shared a message on his Instagram story expressing condolences following the crash on Monday, December 29.

The accident claimed the lives of Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, both close associates of Joshua. Referring to the deceased, Fury wrote: “This is so sad. May God give them a good bed in heaven.”

The crash occurred when a Lexus SUV collided at high speed with a stationary truck on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, a major highway often described by local media as one of Nigeria’s most dangerous roads. Joshua, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Fury also reposted a lengthy interview clip of Joshua reflecting on life, death and its meaning, while acknowledging the fragility of life. The British boxer used the moment to issue a broader road safety message, urging young people to be more cautious.

Fury’s father, John Fury, also offered words of encouragement in a separate Instagram video posted on Tuesday, December 30, telling Joshua: “You’ve got a guardian angel, my friend. God has his arms wrapped around you.”

The elder Fury stressed that drivers must avoid speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, warning that such behaviour often leads to tragic consequences. “Young people, it’s a stark reminder you’ve got to start paying attention,” he said. “When driving a vehicle you’ve got to be on clock at all times. Life is most fragile when you’re enjoying yourself the most.”

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) later confirmed that preliminary investigations indicated the crash occurred during an overtaking manoeuvre and involved excessive speed, describing both as major contributors to fatal road accidents on Nigerian highways.

The FRSC stated that the Lexus SUV was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor when it lost control and crashed into the truck parked by the side of the road.

Joshua remains under medical care as investigations continue. The crash occurred just 10 days after Joshua knocked out YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul in a sixth round stoppage in Miami on December 19. Following the victory, Joshua had called out Fury for a potential fight in 2026, although those plans are now on hold.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu revealed that he had spoken with Joshua and his mother following the accident. “I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident,” Tinubu wrote on social media. “I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care.”

Ayodele, also known as Latz, was Joshua’s personal trainer, while Ghami acted as strength and conditioning coach for the 36 year old British boxer. Just hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele had posted footage on their Instagram accounts of them playing table tennis.

Tributes continue to pour in for Ayodele and Ghami, who were described as key members of Team AJ and integral to the boxer’s career. Former world champion Wladimir Klitschko, who was stopped in the 11th round by Joshua at Wembley Stadium in 2017, wrote: “I’m deeply saddened to hear about AJ and his close knit group of friends. Having had the pleasure of engaging in an unforgettable battle with AJ, I’ve always regarded him as a true class act who commands my utmost respect.”