Two Years Later, Ghana’s First Lithium Project Remains Stuck

Ghana’s attempt to enter the global lithium market has stalled two years after signing what officials celebrated as a landmark mining agreement. The Ewoyaa Lithium Project, granted a 15-year lease to Atlantic Lithium on October 19, 2023, remains unratified by Parliament while market conditions deteriorate and regional competitors move ahead with production.

Then Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor described the agreement as a model that would redefine Ghana’s approach to critical mineral development. The government secured a 19 percent equity stake, comprising a 13 percent free carried interest and an additional 6 percent through the Minerals Income Investment Fund. Ghana also raised its royalty rate from 5 to 10 percent, required local stock exchange listing, and established a Community Development Fund channeling 1 percent of annual revenues to local projects.

The project promised over 1,200 jobs during construction with significant economic benefits for the Mfantseman Municipality and Abura-Asebu-Kwamankesse Districts in the Central Region. Yet constitutional requirements under the Minerals and Mining Act mandate parliamentary ratification, leaving the agreement in legal limbo while global lithium prices collapsed.

Spodumene, the project’s key product, has experienced catastrophic price declines. From approximately $3,000 per tonne when the lease was signed, prices plummeted to around $850 per tonne currently. The broader lithium market saw spodumene prices fall roughly 87 percent from December 2022’s peak of $6,401 per tonne, settling near levels not seen since 2021.

This price collapse transforms the project’s economics entirely. What appeared profitable at $3,000 per tonne becomes questionable at $850, forcing government and company to reassess whether proceeding makes financial sense under current market conditions.

In July 2025, Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah disclosed that government was reviewing the lease agreement to address volatility in global lithium prices. He emphasized that revised terms would protect national interests while ensuring project feasibility under unstable conditions. The review would also address concerns from Parliament’s Select Committee on Lands and Natural Resources, civil society groups, and host communities regarding transparency, equity, and Ghana’s share of mineral benefits.

Since that announcement, public updates have ceased. Reports from Ewoyaa suggest significant staff layoffs at Atlantic Lithium, though company officials declined to comment. The silence contrasts sharply with the initial fanfare surrounding Ghana’s lithium ambitions.

Dr. Steve Manteaw, a policy analyst and extractive governance advocate, expressed frustration over Ghana’s sluggish response in a July 20, 2025 Facebook post. “I woke up this morning with pain in my heart, disappointed by the fact that we have had to wait this long to decide on renegotiating the lithium contract in light of declining world prices,” he wrote. “We were warned but did not listen to expert advice.”

Manteaw criticized the politicization of Ghana’s lithium debate, warning that further delays could render the project less attractive as alternatives like sodium and magnesium batteries gain traction in global manufacturing. “If we don’t hurry with the renegotiations, the project will suffer further,” he stated.

Ahmed Nantogmah, Chief Operating Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, urged Parliament to expedite ratification once revised terms are finalized. Speaking on Metro TV in April, he warned that continued delays cost Ghana vital investments and jobs while emphasizing that protecting national interests must balance with regulatory predictability.

“Once you allow a company, whether local or foreign, to begin operations, don’t impede their progress midstream. Changes in terms midway through can disrupt entire projects,” Nantogmah said. He noted that prolonged uncertainty has affected local communities through temporary layoffs and deferred infrastructure projects in the Central Region.

The timing appears particularly unfortunate given regional developments. While Ghana deliberates, Mali brought two lithium projects into production within the same period, establishing itself as West Africa’s lithium producer while Ghana remains stalled at the negotiation stage.

Company executives met with Minister Armah-Kofi Buah in February 2025, pushing for final ratification. Atlantic Lithium Chair Neil Herbert stated the company had secured all necessary permits and awaited only parliamentary approval. Traditional leaders in Mankessim, Nkusukum and Abura appealed to President John Mahama and Parliament in May 2025 to urgently ratify the mining lease, citing anticipated economic benefits for affected communities.

The constituencies of Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankesse and Government Spokesperson, and Ebenezer Prince Arhin, Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, stand to benefit significantly from project implementation. Their political positions add complexity to a situation where local constituencies await economic opportunities while national debates continue over terms and timing.

Parliamentary postponement announced October 6 further delays any potential ratification. The Third Meeting of the First Session was scheduled to begin October 14, when the lithium agreement might have received consideration. That session’s indefinite deferment pushes any parliamentary action to unknown future dates.

The situation illustrates broader challenges African nations face entering critical minerals markets. Timing matters enormously when commodity prices fluctuate dramatically. Agreements negotiated during price peaks become contentious when markets collapse. Renegotiating requires balancing investor confidence against maximizing national benefits, a calculation that grows harder as delays accumulate and alternative investment destinations emerge.

Ghana’s lithium sector represents more than a single project. It signals whether the country can move decisively from resource discovery to production, navigating regulatory requirements, market volatility, and political processes without losing momentum to competitors. Two years of delays test political will, bureaucratic capacity, and investor confidence simultaneously.

Whether the project eventually proceeds depends on renegotiations reaching terms acceptable to government, company, and Parliament under current market realities. The outcome will indicate whether Ghana can balance protecting national interests with creating conditions where mining investments actually materialize into operating mines rather than extended negotiations that outlast market opportunities.