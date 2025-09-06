Two Women Granted Bail for Alleged Offensive Comments About President Mahama

Two women charged with making offensive statements about President John Mahama in connection with the August 6 helicopter crash have been granted bail totaling GH¢100,000 each by the Adenta Circuit Court.

Priscilla Duah Birago, 29, a National Service person, and Charity Dede Tetteh, 29, a beautician, appeared before Judge Angela Attache on September 5, 2025, where they pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit offensive conduct and offensive conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The court required each defendant to provide two sureties, with one surety backed by property documentation. Both women were advised to avoid further legal complications as the case proceeds through the judicial system.

The charges stem from allegations that the defendants made statements during a live-streamed TikTok discussion suggesting they would have preferred if President Mahama had been involved in the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight government officials, including Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul and Environment Minister Ophelia Mensah Hayford.

President Mahama had originally been scheduled to attend the event but delegated the ministers to represent him due to a concurrent occasion. The helicopter crashed while traveling from Accra to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region for an anti-illegal mining event.

According to prosecution evidence presented by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, the defendants hosted the controversial discussion on TikTok, with Birago subsequently sharing the content on her account under the name “Abena Birago.” Law enforcement agencies later arrested both women following investigations into the online statements.

The prosecution indicated that forensic capture of the live stream has been secured as evidence, though police are still seeking High Court authorization to access the defendants’ mobile devices. Chief Inspector Lanyo did not oppose the bail application during the proceedings.

Defense representation was provided by a three-member legal team led by Enoch Anhwere Afoakwa, who assured the court that the defendants would receive appropriate legal counsel regarding their conduct and case management.

The helicopter crash prompted President Mahama to declare a three-day national mourning period with flags flown at half-mast. Ghana’s defense and environment ministers were among eight people killed when the military helicopter crashed in the southern Ashanti region.

The case highlights ongoing tensions surrounding social media commentary on sensitive national events and the legal boundaries of public discourse in Ghana’s digital age. The charges carry potential penalties for conduct deemed likely to disturb public peace or show disrespect to national figures.

Ghana’s legal framework addresses offensive conduct through various statutes designed to maintain public order and protect individuals from harmful speech. The current case represents one of several recent instances where social media statements have resulted in criminal charges.

The defendants’ case reflects broader challenges facing many African countries in balancing freedom of expression with maintaining social cohesion during national tragedies. Legal experts note that such prosecutions must carefully consider constitutional protections for speech while addressing legitimate concerns about public order.

Social media platforms like TikTok have become increasingly popular venues for political commentary in Ghana, particularly among younger demographics. However, the medium’s reach and permanence have also created new legal complexities for content creators and law enforcement agencies.

The August helicopter crash remains under investigation by the Ghana Armed Forces, with President Mahama assuring the nation of a full and transparent investigation into the incident. The tragedy marked one of the most significant losses of government officials in Ghana’s recent history.

The legal proceedings continue as Ghana grapples with questions about appropriate responses to public tragedies and the role of social media in political discourse. The case may establish important precedents for future prosecutions involving online commentary about national events.

Both defendants remain free on bail pending their next court appearance scheduled for November 5, 2025. The prosecution will continue building its case while the defense prepares to challenge the charges in what promises to be closely watched legal proceedings.

The case underscores the importance of responsible social media use, particularly during times of national mourning, while raising questions about the appropriate balance between protecting free expression and maintaining public order in Ghana’s democratic society.