Two US Pilots Die as Jet Bound for Molina Crashes in DR

A private jet sent to collect baseball legend Yadier Molina and his family from Texas burst into flames on a Dominican Republic runway Sunday evening, killing both American pilots on board before it ever reached him.

Flight tracking data showed the Gulfstream G200, registered as N318JF to Aibonito Aviation LLC of San Juan, Puerto Rico, departed San Juan at 12:11 p.m. UTC, refuelled at La Romana, then took off for Austin, Texas at 7:30 p.m. UTC. It circled over the eastern Dominican Republic for approximately 40 minutes before the accident occurred at 8:11 p.m.

The crew declared an emergency and attempted to return to La Romana Airport, where the jet crashed, killing both pilots. No passengers were on board.

The wreckage told a grim story. Video from the scene showed the aircraft sliding across grass beside the runway before erupting into flames. Emergency crews rushed to the scene but could not save the two men inside.

Molina, waiting in Texas with his family and friends for a flight back to Puerto Rico, learned of the disaster and broke his silence on Instagram. “My condolences to the pilots and their families,” he wrote. “This plane was on its way to pick up me, my family, and friends in Texas to return to Puerto Rico. This is all so heartbreaking.”

Molina confirmed both pilots were American citizens. Dominican aviation authorities, the Instituto Dominicano de Aviación Civil (IDAC), confirmed the crash and said an investigation was under way into the cause of the failure that forced the emergency return.

Molina, 43, played his entire 19-year Major League Baseball career as a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, retiring in 2022. He is a two-time World Series champion, a 10-time All-Star, and a nine-time Gold Glove winner. He currently serves as a special adviser to Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.

The cause of the mechanical failure has not been determined. IDAC said specialised agencies would assist the investigation.