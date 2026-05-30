Two tricycle riders fined for stealing pregnant sheep

A Circuit Court at Nsuta in the Ashanti Region has fined two tricycle riders 6,000 cedis each for stealing a pregnant sheep, or two years in prison in default.

Samuel Kabar, 25, and Kofi Akaite, 24, also known as King Paluta, must pay the fines or serve the prison term. Two other suspects, named only as Kwame and Akwasi, remain at large.

Prosecutors said the sheep belonged to Adam Iddrisu, a 65-year-old farmer from Awaayeso near Mampong. Chief Inspector Owusu Kobi Moses told the court that a witness spotted the group moving the animal on a tricycle around 2 a.m. on 8 May.

When the witness questioned them, the others fled and left Kabar behind. Residents held him and handed him to a police patrol team. Iddrisu, who had found his sheep missing, later heard talk of the arrest at a mosque, went to the station and identified the animal as his.

Police arrested Akaite on 19 May during an intelligence-led operation at Adiembra, near Mampong. In court, Kabar said Akaite had asked him to transport goods for two men, while Akaite denied involvement and said Kabar had borrowed his tricycle and failed to return it.

Presiding judge Simon Nketiah Gagah said he would have imposed a custodial sentence but considered the convicts’ ages. He ordered that the sheep be returned to its owner.