Two-Thirds of Sub-Saharan Africa Remains Offline Despite Network Coverage

Sub-Saharan Africa faces a persistent digital paradox where two-thirds of the population remains offline despite living within areas covered by mobile internet infrastructure, according to the latest GSMA State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2025.

The comprehensive study reveals that 3.1 billion people globally are still not using mobile internet services despite 96% of the world’s population living in areas with mobile internet coverage available to them. This represents 38% of the global population, with the largest concentration in low- and middle-income countries, particularly across Sub-Saharan Africa.

While the region accounted for 75% of the 40 million people newly covered by mobile internet infrastructure in 2024, Sub-Saharan Africa maintains the largest coverage gap globally at 10%. More critically, only 25% of people in the region actively use mobile internet services, highlighting a significant disconnect between infrastructure availability and actual adoption.

The affordability crisis emerges as the primary barrier preventing widespread connectivity. Entry-level smartphones continue to cost 16% of average monthly incomes in low- and middle-income countries, escalating to 48% for the poorest 20% of populations. These cost barriers have remained essentially unchanged since 2021, creating persistent obstacles to digital inclusion.

GSMA analysis indicates that a device priced at $30 could make handsets affordable for up to 1.6 billion people who are currently priced out of connecting to available mobile internet coverage. This calculation has prompted industry leaders to advocate for collaborative manufacturing initiatives targeting ultra-affordable smartphone production.

The digital divide manifests differently across demographic lines within Sub-Saharan Africa. Women are 29% less likely than men to use mobile internet services, while rural populations face 48% lower connectivity rates compared to urban areas. These disparities reflect broader socioeconomic inequalities that technology access alone cannot address.

In response to these challenges, GSMA launched the Handset Affordability Coalition in 2024, involving major global mobile operators, the World Bank Group, ITU, and other international institutions. The coalition focuses on advancing innovative solutions to enhance handset affordability specifically for low- and middle-income countries in Africa and Asia.

The economic implications of persistent connectivity gaps extend beyond individual access to digital services. GSMA estimates that closing the usage gap could generate an additional $3.5 trillion in global GDP over eight years to 2030, demonstrating the macroeconomic significance of digital inclusion initiatives.

Current global connectivity statistics show 4.7 billion people using mobile internet services on personal devices, with 200 million new users added in 2024. However, this progress occurs against a backdrop of accelerating artificial intelligence development and reducing global aid budgets, potentially widening rather than narrowing digital divides.

The report identifies multiple interconnected barriers beyond device affordability that prevent meaningful internet adoption. These include limited awareness of mobile internet capabilities, insufficient digital skills and literacy, lack of locally relevant content, security concerns, and inadequate access to fundamental enablers like consistent electricity supply.

Even among current internet users, the concept of “meaningful connectivity” remains elusive for many. While most mobile internet users access services daily, usage often remains limited to one or two activities such as social media or news consumption, failing to unlock the full potential of digital connectivity for economic advancement or service access.

Infrastructure development continues progressing, with 5G services now covering more than half the world’s population at 54%, while 4G reaches 93% coverage. However, rollout momentum is slowing as operators prioritize 5G investments over expanding 4G coverage to remaining unserved areas.

Mobile technologies and services generate approximately 5.8% of global GDP, contributing $6.5 trillion in economic value, with projections indicating this will rise to nearly $11 trillion or 8.4% of GDP by 2030. This economic significance underscores the importance of addressing connectivity gaps in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa.

The persistence of digital divides occurs despite recognition that essential services including healthcare, education, e-commerce, and banking increasingly require internet access. For billions of people, mobile connectivity represents the primary or only pathway to these critical services.

Addressing Sub-Saharan Africa’s connectivity challenges requires coordinated efforts between mobile operators, device manufacturers, policymakers, financial institutions, and international development organizations. The region’s young, rapidly growing population represents both a significant opportunity and an urgent imperative for digital inclusion initiatives.

The GSMA report, funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, emphasizes that infrastructure alone cannot solve connectivity challenges. Sustainable solutions must address affordability, digital literacy, relevant content creation, and supportive policy environments to transform coverage into meaningful connectivity that drives socioeconomic development across Sub-Saharan Africa.