Two Suspects Arrested After Daring Louvre Crown Jewel Heist

French authorities arrested two men on Saturday evening, October 25, 2025, in connection with the spectacular $102 million crown jewel heist at the Louvre Museum, with one suspect captured at Charles de Gaulle Airport while attempting to board a flight to Algeria. The arrests came one week after four thieves executed a brazen daylight robbery that shocked the art world and raised serious questions about security at one of the world’s most famous museums.

Both suspects, men in their 30s from Seine Saint Denis, a northeastern suburb of Paris, are known to French police for previous burglaries. The two men appear to be experienced criminals who may have been acting on orders, according to Le Parisien. Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed the arrests but did not offer details about the timing or circumstances of the second suspect’s arrest.

The theft occurred on the morning of October 19, just before the museum was set to open to the public, when thieves targeted the Apollo Gallery. The meticulously planned robbery was completed in under seven minutes as the four person crew pulled off an audacious heist that involved breaking into glass displays.

The stolen items included crowns, necklaces, earrings and brooches, some of which once belonged to Emperor Napoleon and his wife. Among the stolen pieces were a diadem from the collection of Queen Marie Amélie and Queen Hortense, as well as another tiara from the same collection composed of sapphires and 1,083 diamonds.

Video captured by Louvre security showed two of the thieves exiting the famed Paris museum on a truck mounted cherry picker with jewels stolen from the Apollo Gallery, before fleeing on motorbikes with the loot. The dramatic footage revealed how the thieves used the mobile cherry picker to access the museum’s upper floors and make their escape.

Investigators found traces of DNA in one of the helmets and one of the gloves the suspects left behind after the heist. The manhunt entered its fifth day before the breakthrough arrests on Saturday evening. The suspects can be held in custody for up to 96 hours before charges must be filed.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau expressed regret on Sunday about the disclosure of the arrests, stating it “can only hinder the investigative efforts of the hundred or so investigators mobilized in the search for both the stolen jewelry and the perpetrators.” She indicated that further details would be provided after the custody period ends. As of Sunday, there was no indication that any of France’s stolen crown jewels had been recovered.

The Louvre Museum reopened its doors to visitors on October 22, 2025, for the first time since the spectacular robbery. However, the heist has sparked serious recriminations about security at the world renowned institution. Louvre director Laurence des Cars testified before the French Senate’s Culture Committee on Wednesday, calling it “a terrible failure” that exposed weaknesses in the museum’s protection system.

Des Cars submitted her resignation following the heist, though it has not been accepted. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez acknowledged the security failure, stating that some of the most precious jewels in France were stolen.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed that the stolen treasures would be recovered and those responsible would face justice, calling the theft “an attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is part of our history.” He emphasized that everything was being done under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor’s office to recover the works and bring perpetrators to justice.

The arrests represent a significant breakthrough in the investigation, though authorities continue searching for the other two members of the four person crew and the mastermind behind the operation. French police have deployed approximately one hundred investigators to the case, analyzing forensic evidence and tracking leads across Paris and beyond.

The heist has drawn comparisons to Hollywood action movies, with its use of specialized equipment, precise timing and audacious execution in broad daylight at one of the world’s most visited museums. Security experts have raised questions about how thieves managed to access the Apollo Gallery, bypass alarm systems and execute such a complex operation in minutes.

The Seine Saint Denis suburb where both arrested suspects originate includes some of France’s most deprived areas and has historically struggled with crime. The fact that experienced burglars allegedly targeted such high value items on commission suggests the involvement of organized crime networks with significant resources and planning capabilities.

French authorities have not disclosed whether international law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation or if the stolen jewels may have already left the country. The seven day gap between the heist and the arrests raises concerns that accomplices had time to move the jewelry through underground channels.

The case continues to develop as investigators work to locate the remaining suspects and recover the priceless crown jewels that represent centuries of French history and cultural heritage.