Two Staff Interdicted Over GHC 623,000 Revenue Raised for Forestry Commission

The Forestry Commission has interdicted two officers of the Timber Industry Development Division (TIDD) in the Ahafo Region, Goaso, following concerns over the raising of GHC 623,000.

The officers involved are Felix Gatiba, the Ahafo Area Manager, and Eric Boamah, an Inspector. Reports indicate that their actions were allegedly carried out based on instructions from the Deputy Chief Executive, Elikem Kotoko.

Documents show that before the revenue was collected, operators in the lumber trade in Goaso had been conducting their activities without paying fees to the government. This practice resulted in a significant loss of expected state revenue.

Sources further suggest that a public servant allegedly colluded with some individuals in the trade, receiving certain payments while allowing the business to operate without proper accountability.

Records indicate that the Deputy Chief Executive had earlier set up a committee composed of lumber inspectors and an accountant.

This committee proceeded to the courts to secure an auction permit for the disposal of confiscated lumber that had been impounded during a reconnaissance mission conducted by their superior.

Following these developments, a letter signed by the Human Resource Director, on behalf of the Chief Executive, directed the Executive Director, Dr. Richard Gyimah, to constitute a six-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actions of the interdicted officers.

As part of the sanctions, Felix Gatiba and Eric Boamah will forfeit 50% of their monthly salaries while the investigation is ongoing.

Sources within the Commission emphasise that the newly constituted committee will carefully examine every step of the process, including the seizure of the lumber, the auctioning procedures, and the collection of the GHC 623,000.

While Felix Gatiba and Eric Boamah carried out their duties and successfully raised revenue for the Commission and the government, questions now arise as to why they have been interdicted.

The directive that led to their action was signed by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations, Mr. Elikem Kotoko, yet they face sanctions.

The investigation will seek to clarify whether proper procedures were followed and whether any misconduct occurred, but many are asking why officers who contributed to government funds are being penalised.

This incident highlights the importance of accountability within the Forestry Commission while raising concerns about the treatment of staff who fulfill government mandates. The outcome of the investigation is expected to shed light on procedural adherence, potential lapses, and the rationale behind the interdiction of officers who helped generate revenue for the state.