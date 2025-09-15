Two sisters killed in Gauteng crash, third fights for life

Two sisters died and a third remains in critical condition following a motor vehicle accident in South Africa’s Gauteng province, their former school confirmed Sunday.

Connor Moodley and Cassidy Moodley died in the accident on Saturday, while Storm Moodley is fighting for her life in the hospital, according to Roosevelt High School in Randburg, Johannesburg.

The school issued a statement expressing devastation over the loss of the alumni sisters. Storm graduated in 2017, Connor in 2018, and Cassidy in 2020 from the Randburg institution.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that three of our alumni sisters were involved in a serious motor vehicle accident,” the school’s social media post read. “We are devastated to learn that Connor and Cassidy have tragically passed away, while Storm is currently fighting for her life.”

The accident occurred on Saturday evening, September 14, though authorities have not released details about the location or circumstances of the crash. Local media reports indicate the incident took place somewhere in Gauteng province.

Messages of condolence have poured in from the school community, with teachers and former classmates remembering the sisters as vibrant individuals who brought joy to those around them.

Teacher Cristel Venter paid tribute to Connor Moodley specifically, writing about the lasting impact she had during her school years. “Connor, you will forever live in my heart with your coloring in pages on my cupboard and your elastic band rubber ball that no one has been allowed to touch,” Venter posted. “You made teaching worthwhile.”

The educator described Connor as one of her “heart kids” and expressed how the sisters “gave life” to their community.

Roosevelt High School, located in Franklin Roosevelt Park, has rallied around the surviving family members during this difficult period. The institution serves students across the greater Johannesburg metropolitan area.

Community members have described all three sisters as loving individuals who consistently brightened the lives of people they encountered. Their former school emphasized how they brought “sunshine” to relationships and activities.

Storm Moodley remains hospitalized in critical condition, with prayers and messages of encouragement streaming in from across the school community and beyond. The family has not released updates on her medical status.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moodley family during this incredibly difficult time,” the school statement continued. “We hold Storm in our hearts and pray for her strength to keep on fighting.”

The school requested the community remember Connor and Cassidy fondly while supporting Storm’s recovery efforts. “May Connor and Cassidy rest in perfect peace,” the tribute concluded.

South African road safety statistics show motor vehicle accidents remain a significant public health concern, with thousands of fatalities recorded annually across the country’s provinces.

The Roosevelt High School community plans to provide ongoing support to the Moodley family as they navigate this tragedy while hoping for Storm’s recovery.