Two Shootings Rock Kansas City Ahead of World Cup

Gunfire wounded nine people near England’s World Cup training base in Kansas City early on Saturday, hours before a second shooting elsewhere in the city left two people dead.

The first incident began at around 4am at 79th Street and Troost Avenue, about 4.6 miles from England’s base camp at Swope Soccer Village. Officers found a large crowd scattering when they arrived. Gunfire struck three women at the scene, who were transported to nearby hospitals. Law enforcement later received calls that another six people had been injured and were also taken to hospitals by private vehicle. Kansas City Police Department captain Jake Becchina confirmed all nine had suffered injuries that were not life threatening and would survive. No suspects are in custody and the department is investigating.

A Kansas City Police Department spokesperson stressed that the incident “did not occur near a World Cup venue or anything else World Cup-related,” including England’s base. The incident still intensifies scrutiny of security arrangements as the tournament’s opening day on June 11 approaches. A second shooting struck Kansas City on Saturday evening, miles from Troost Avenue, in which two people were killed.

The security concerns carry direct relevance for Ghana. Group L pairs England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama, with the Black Stars and England meeting on June 23 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Carlos Queiroz’s side open their campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17, with Croatia to follow in Philadelphia on June 27.

England’s players and staff were not in Kansas City at the time. They were training in Florida, where they beat New Zealand with a Harry Kane goal, and are set to face Costa Rica in Orlando later this week before flying back to Kansas City.

Kate Fowler, a resident near the scene, told the Kansas City Star it was “not uncommon to hear gunshots in the neighborhood at least once a week.”

England are not the only elite side based in Kansas City. Algeria, Argentina and the Netherlands have also selected the city as their base camp for the tournament. Arrowhead Stadium will host several World Cup matches there, including a quarter-final.