Two of Africa’s brightest voices deliver a Pan-African dance anthem

Today, viral hitmaker MOLIY returns with her electrifying new single ‘Body Go’ featuring Grammy-winning superstar TYLA, available now on all streaming platforms. Listen HERE: https://vyd.co/BodyGo

The collaboration between two of Africa’s brightest stars delivers an effortless fusion of R&B, Pop, Amapiano, and Afrobeats, creating a global dance anthem that celebrates rhythm, confidence, and movement.

‘Body Go’ follows the massive success of MOLIY’s record-breaking global smash ‘Shake It to the Max (FLY) [Remix]’, which surpassed 1 billion streams and was named one of the Songs of the Summer 2025 by both Spotify and TikTok.

Fans of each other’s artistry, Ghanaian-American MOLIY and South African TYLA came together with a shared vision – to celebrate feminine power, unity, and joy. Their chemistry radiates through every beat, creating an empowering anthem for the ultimate girls’ night out, while continuing to push African sounds further into the global mainstream. The collaboration came together organically. After MOLIY recorded the song, she immediately felt it needed “another baddie” – and sent it to Tyla, who instantly connected with it and recorded her verse before they even met in person. Their first meeting in New York City sealed their bond.

MOLIY says: “When I was done recording the song, I just knew it needed another baddie, so I sent Tyla the record hoping she’d feel it. When she sent back her verse, it was perfect. The first time we met, it didn’t even feel like the first time. We laughed the whole time, and she even surprised me with flowers for my birthday. She’s such a girl’s girl! That’s when I knew this song captured the right energy needed for a girls’ night out, and I’m so excited to release it.”

TYLA adds: “I remember hearing ‘Body Go’ for the first time and thinking, ‘Yeah, I need to be on this.’ Meeting MOLIY in New York felt like meeting an old friend. This one is special because it’s so playful and light. It feels like you’re outside with your girls, not thinking too hard, just living, just moving. MOLIY and I clicked right away on this track.”

Produced by French producer FRNCH and Grammy-winning producer DEE/MA, ‘Body Go’ blends pulsating amapiano basslines with smooth Afrobeats melodies and irresistible hooks, embodying the freedom, joy, and movement of a night out across Africa’s vibrant cities – from Accra to Johannesburg, Lagos to Nairobi.

About MOLIY

MOLIY is one of Africa’s most dynamic voices, blending Afropop, R&B, and dancehall with fearless flair. Her viral hit ‘Shake It to the Max’ became a worldwide sensation, and its remix featuring Skillibeng and Shenseea cemented her as a global breakout star – surpassing 1 billion streams and topping charts worldwide.

The record held #1 on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart for 22 consecutive weeks, appeared in Spotify’s Top 5 Songs of the Summer, and was listed among TikTok’s Top 10 Global Songs of Summer 2025.

She co-helmed the global hit ‘Sad Girlz Luv Money’ with Amaarae, followed by a remix with Kali Uchis, and has since collaborated with Sean Paul, Chlöe Bailey, and SadBoi. MOLIY made history as the first Ghanaian musician to perform at the BET Awards, where ‘Shake It to the Max (FLY) [Remix]’ earned nominations for Best Afrobeats and Song of the Summer at the MTV VMAs 2025.

With each release, MOLIY continues to redefine what it means to be a global African artist, bridging cultures, genres, and generations.

About TYLA

TYLA is a Grammy Award-winning South African superstar redefining global Pop with her Amapiano-infused sound. Her breakout hit ‘Water’ became a worldwide cultural phenomenon, earning her the GRAMMY for Best African Music Performance and making her the highest-charting African female soloist on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her self-titled debut album, “Tyla”, topped charts globally and featured collaborations with Tems and Travis Scott. The album surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams within three months and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications worldwide.

Summer 2024 marked Tyla’s world domination, with standout performances at the Paris Olympics, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and a sweep of major awards, including wins at the MTV VMAs, Billboard Music Awards, BET Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and South African Music Awards.

Following one of the most successful debut eras in modern African music, Tyla released the deluxe edition “Tyla+”, featuring the breakout hit ‘Push 2 Start’, earning her a second Billboard Hot 100 entry. Her latest project, the 2025 EP “WWP”, continues to showcase her evolution and commitment to elevating African-rooted sounds on the global stage.