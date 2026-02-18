Two Nigerians, Yunus Ali and Salawudeen Abdul Hafeez, Handed Four Years Each for NIA Registration Fraud in Ghana

The Damongo Circuit Court has sentenced two Nigerian nationals to four years’ imprisonment each for providing false information to the National Identification Authority (NIA), defrauding by false pretence, and possession of forged documents.

The court, presided over by His Honour Livingstone Lartey Yao Ameevor, found Yunus Ali, 47, a trader, and Salawudeen Abdul Hafeez, 42, a teacher, guilty on three counts related to the offences.

According to the prosecution, the two men deliberately supplied false information during Ghana’s national identification registration process. Investigations revealed that they were also in possession of forged documents, which were used to facilitate their fraudulent activities.

The prosecution told the court that the accused persons used the falsified information and forged documents in an attempt to unlawfully acquire official identification credentials. Their actions were uncovered following routine verification procedures.

After evaluating the evidence presented, the court found both men guilty on all counts. His Honour Livingstone Lartey Yao Ameevor subsequently sentenced each of them to four years in prison.

The ruling underscores the judiciary’s firm stance against identity fraud and document forgery, particularly in matters concerning national security and public records integrity. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the credibility of Ghana’s national identification system.