Two-Month Silence: EOCO Faces Pressure for Galamsey Investigation Update

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) faces mounting public pressure to provide updates on its investigation into two senior National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials allegedly involved in illegal mining activities, two months after receiving explicit directives from the Attorney-General.

Attorney-General Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine issued formal investigation orders on July 15, 2025, directing EOCO to probe Joseph Yamin, NDC National Organizer, and Yakubu Abanga, NDC National Vice Chairman, over their suspected involvement in galamsey operations.

The directive came amid what the Attorney-General described as “credible reports” implicating both individuals in unauthorized mining activities, representing a significant test of President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to accountable governance following his administration’s anti-corruption campaign promises.

The investigation encompasses broader implications beyond the two named officials. EOCO has been instructed to investigate the comprehensive 36-page illegal mining report compiled by former Minister Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, which exposed extensive involvement of high-level officials in environmental destruction during previous administrations.

Both Yamin and Abanga have categorically denied involvement in illegal mining activities. Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande mounted a vigorous defense of Yamin, suggesting internal NDC politics may be driving the investigation calls rather than substantive evidence.

However, small-scale miners have specifically named both officials among persons allegedly fueling activities of a rogue anti-galamsey taskforce that has been terrorizing legitimate mining operators, adding credibility to the Attorney-General’s decision to pursue formal investigation.

The silence from EOCO raises critical questions about institutional capacity and political will in combating illegal mining. Legal analysts view EOCO’s involvement as representing a strategic shift, positioning illegal mining as organized economic crime rather than merely environmental degradation.

President Mahama’s administration won significant support by promising to end the impunity that characterized previous governments’ approach to galamsey. The current investigation serves as an early benchmark for these commitments, particularly given the prominent positions held by the individuals under scrutiny.

The Attorney-General’s letter explicitly referenced President Mahama’s “firm commitment to eradicating illegal mining and restoring sanity to the natural resource governance regime in Ghana,” establishing direct linkage between the investigation and presidential priorities.

Environmental advocates argue that EOCO’s prolonged silence undermines public confidence in the government’s anti-galamsey stance. Current statistics indicate 44 forest reserves out of 288 nationwide have been degraded, with over 5,252 hectares lost to illegal mining activities, demonstrating the urgent environmental stakes involved.

The investigation’s scope extends beyond individual accountability to encompass systemic reforms. Officials issued at least 2,000 small-scale mining licenses between September 2017 and January 2025, compared to just 90 licenses between 1988 and early 2017, highlighting regulatory failures that enabled widespread environmental destruction.

Public interest groups are demanding immediate transparency from EOCO regarding investigation timelines, methodologies, and preliminary findings. The agency’s traditional approach of conducting investigations privately conflicts with public demands for real-time accountability in high-profile cases.

The political sensitivity surrounding the investigation cannot be understated. Both officials hold influential positions within the governing party, making their potential prosecution a significant test of judicial independence and political will under the Mahama administration.

Legal experts emphasize that “We’re now talking asset tracing, financial crime, and criminal networks—not just people digging holes in the ground,” indicating the sophistication required for effective investigation and prosecution.

EOCO’s mandate under Act 804 of 2010 provides comprehensive powers for investigating organized crime, including asset tracing, financial analysis, and network mapping. However, the agency’s capacity to deploy these tools effectively against politically connected individuals remains untested.

The investigation occurs against broader concerns about Ghana’s mining sector governance. Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s report detailed involvement of high-level government and ruling party officials in illegal mining during periods when all mining was banned, establishing patterns of institutional capture that current investigations must address.

Civil society organizations argue that EOCO’s public silence enables continued environmental destruction while investigations proceed behind closed doors. They demand regular briefings on investigation progress, resource allocation, and preliminary findings to maintain public confidence.

The pressure on EOCO reflects broader expectations that the Mahama administration will demonstrate tangible differences from previous governments in addressing environmental crimes. Two months without substantive updates risks undermining these expectations and enabling continued illegal mining operations.

As public pressure intensifies, EOCO faces a critical decision point: maintain traditional investigative secrecy or embrace transparency demands that reflect contemporary accountability standards. The agency’s response will significantly influence public perception of the government’s anti-galamsey commitment.