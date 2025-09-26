Two Missing After Offin River Canoe Accident

Search and rescue operations continue for two adult males who remain missing after a canoe carrying six people capsized on the Offin River near Achiase in the Atwima Mponua District on Thursday morning, local officials confirmed.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. when an inexperienced paddler reportedly lost control of the vessel, according to Daniel Adu, a unit committee member in the affected area. Four passengers were successfully rescued from the water following the incident.

“All six fell into the river. We managed to rescue four, but we are still searching for the other two, who are adult males,” Adu told local media, emphasizing ongoing efforts to locate the missing individuals.

Personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) visited the accident scene but suspended rescue operations Thursday evening, resuming search activities Friday, September 26, according to community officials involved in the response effort.

Traditional leaders performed customary rituals at the riverbank in accordance with local practices, though Adu noted they appeared unable to provide additional assistance in locating the missing persons.

The latest incident highlights recurring safety challenges on the Offin River, where similar tragedies have occurred in recent years. Adu recalled a comparable accident in 2021 at the same stretch of river that claimed four lives, with only three bodies recovered.

Historical records show multiple fatal accidents on the Offin River system, including a 2021 incident where overloading was cited as a contributing factor by NADMO officials. That tragedy resulted in several casualties when a canoe carrying ten people capsized during a community crossing.

Community members have previously raised concerns about inadequate safety equipment, with local assembly officials acknowledging that life jackets were brought to the area only after the 2021 accident occurred. The New Achiase Electoral Area had never previously requested life jackets for river users.

Following the 2021 tragedy, Nana Kwambi Kufour I, Chief of New Achiase, temporarily barred community members from crossing the Offin River until water levels subsided or larger canoes could be acquired for safer passage.

The recurring accidents underscore broader infrastructure challenges in rural areas where rivers serve as primary transportation routes for communities accessing farms and markets. Many residents depend on small canoes for daily mobility across waterways lacking bridge connections.

NADMO protocols typically involve activating emergency search and rescue teams for water-related incidents, though operations often face limitations in rural areas with challenging terrain and limited equipment access.

The Offin River system has faced additional environmental pressures from illegal mining activities, with some previous rescue efforts reportedly complicated by water discoloration attributed to upstream galamsey operations affecting visibility during search operations.

Recent infrastructure developments in the area include commissioning of a new bridge over the Offin River in the Atwima Mponua District, though community access to improved crossing infrastructure remains limited in many rural sections.

The ongoing search operation reflects coordinated efforts between local officials and national disaster management agencies, though success rates for missing persons cases in river incidents typically decline significantly after initial rescue periods.

Community safety advocates have repeatedly called for enhanced water safety measures including mandatory life jacket provisions, improved canoe construction standards, and basic water safety training for individuals operating river transport services.

The accident occurs during a period when rural transportation needs remain elevated due to ongoing agricultural activities, with farmers and traders regularly using river crossings to access markets and farming areas across the district.

Weather conditions and seasonal water levels can affect both accident risks and rescue operation effectiveness, though specific environmental factors in Thursday’s incident have not been officially determined by investigating authorities.