Two Ministries Dispute Whether GH¢1.6 Billion Was Released

Ghana’s Finance Ministry has insisted it disbursed more than GH¢1.6 billion to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), escalating a public row over whether the funds were actually received.

The ministry said the figure represents approximately 85 percent of MoFA’s 2026 budget allocation for Goods and Services as well as Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), and that official records confirm the payments were completed through standard public financial management procedures.

The statement followed a public exchange in which MoFA challenged the Finance Ministry’s figures, saying it had no evidence of the reported releases despite the announcement.

The Finance Ministry said its data shows Goods and Services budget execution has reached 94.73 percent of approved allocations, with CAPEX standing at 74.66 percent. Both figures, it said, are traceable within its financial management systems.

On the question of how the funds moved, the ministry said all Goods and Services requests were “initiated by MoFA itself,” with the sole exception of transfers made directly to the National Food Buffer Stock Company, effectively placing responsibility for any gap in the paper trail on the Agriculture Ministry.

To support its position, the Finance Ministry cited records from the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), describing the platform as a complete transaction ledger containing journal entries, warrants and approvals for each disbursement.

The dispute has drawn wider attention to how Ghana’s ministries track and communicate budget execution data internally, with the public contradiction between two government departments raising questions about coordination within the country’s public financial management framework.