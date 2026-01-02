Two Killed as Fireworks Violence Rocks Dutch New Year

Two people died in separate fireworks accidents and a historic Amsterdam church burned down as violence marked New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Netherlands.

A 17 year old boy from Nijmegen and a 38 year old man from Aalsmeer died in unrelated fireworks incidents, Dutch police reported Thursday morning. Authorities arrested one person in connection with the teenager’s death but released no additional details about the circumstances.

Police made approximately 250 arrests nationwide as officers and emergency responders faced what union officials described as unprecedented levels of violence. Riot police deployed in several towns across the country to control disturbances.

Nine Kooiman, head of the Dutch Police Union, told media the night saw an unprecedented level of violence against police and emergency services. Officials issued a rare nationwide mobile phone alert urging people to only call emergency services in cases of life threatening emergencies.

In Amsterdam, flames destroyed the neo Gothic Vondelkerk, a 19th century Roman Catholic church that had overlooked Vondelpark since 1872. The blaze erupted shortly before 1 a.m. local time Thursday in the church tower. The 50 metre high tower collapsed and the roof was badly damaged, though Amsterdam authorities said the exterior walls remained intact.

Renowned Dutch architect Pierre Cuypers designed the church, who also created Amsterdam’s Central Station and the Rijksmuseum. Cuypers devoted special attention to the Vondelkerk and moved into a house on Vondelstraat to overlook his work, according to historical records.

The fire sent showers of cinders onto surrounding properties, forcing evacuation of several nearby homes. Evacuated residents found temporary shelter at a nearby yoga studio while firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported from the church fire.

Amsterdam police and fire department have opened an investigation but have not commented on what caused the fire. Local media reported the blaze was suspected to have been sparked by fireworks, though authorities have not confirmed this.

The church served as a Roman Catholic place of worship from 1880 until 1977, when it was deconsecrated. A 1904 fire destroyed the original tower, which was rebuilt by Joseph Cuypers, son of the original architect. After secularization threatened the building with demolition, a foundation established in 1980 saved and restored it as a multifunctional venue for concerts, exhibitions and community events.

New Year’s Eve 2025 marked the last year before a nationwide ban on the sale of fireworks to consumers comes into effect. Emergency room doctors, police, firefighters and politicians have campaigned for years for the prohibition, citing public health and safety concerns.

According to the Dutch Pyrotechnics Association, revellers spent a record 129 million euros on fireworks this year, equivalent to approximately $151 million. Many Dutch residents purchased large quantities in anticipation of the coming ban.

Some municipalities designated firework free zones, but enforcement appeared limited. An Agence France Presse journalist in a designated firework free zone in The Hague reported hearing loud bangs until approximately 3 a.m.

The Netherlands traditionally rings in the New Year with residents setting off their own fireworks, a custom that causes hundreds of injuries and millions of euros in damage annually. Emergency services face particular strain treating severe burn injuries and responding to widespread property damage.

Violence also erupted in neighboring Belgium, where police in Brussels and Antwerp were targeted with fireworks despite a New Year’s ban on their use. Police used tear gas and arrested more than 100 people in Antwerp, where minors as young as 10 and 11 targeted officers and emergency services with fireworks and stones. Vandals set fire to bikes, cars and rubbish bins in both cities.

The destruction of Vondelkerk represents a significant loss to Dutch cultural heritage. Stadsherstel Amsterdam, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to restoring heritage sites, had described the building as having survived secularization and demolition threats through community preservation efforts.