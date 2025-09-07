Two Key Suspects Remanded Over Homowo Festival Triple Murder

Two men have been remanded in custody for their alleged roles in deadly clashes that left three people dead during Ghana’s traditional Homowo Festival celebrations in Accra last month.

Christian Saka Ahianyevi, 35, a private security officer, and Newton Allotey, 26, a dispatch rider, appeared before the Adabraka District Court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, rioting with weapons, and murder following the August 30 violence at Omanjor.

The shooting claimed the lives of Abubakar Ramadan Sarbah alias Nii Kwashiebu, Theophilus Nii Amu Kwadjan, and Joseph Shaibu Dodoo during the traditional kpokpoi sprinkling ceremony. Several others sustained injuries, including Frederick Lartey (also known as Nii Obrafour), Samuel Adjei, and Nathaniel Doku.

Presiding Judge Mrs. Abena Owusu Omenyo refused to take pleas from the accused due to the serious nature of the murder charges, ordering their remand in lawful custody until their next court appearance on September 29, 2025.

Police arrested Ahianyevi on August 30 and Allotey on August 31 as part of ongoing investigations into the violence that erupted during the sacred Homowo procession and traditional ceremony.

Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana, the prosecuting officer, told the court that the two suspects allegedly acted in concert with approximately 30 others who remain at large. Police investigations continue with intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects.

According to the prosecution’s case, the accused and their accomplices blocked the Omanjor chief and his followers near an area known as “Police land,” accusing the traditional procession participants of trespassing on disputed territory.

The confrontation escalated rapidly from verbal arguments to deadly violence, with gunfire erupting during what should have been a peaceful religious and cultural celebration. The Homowo Festival, celebrated annually by the Ga people, involves the sprinkling of kpokpoi (traditional corn meal) to honor ancestors and ensure good harvests.

Police recovered significant evidence linking the suspects to the violence. A locally manufactured pistol and machete were found in Ahianyevi’s possession during his arrest, while investigators discovered 18 empty cartridges in Allotey’s room, suggesting extensive gunfire during the incident.

The violence appears to stem from longstanding chieftaincy and land disputes that have plagued the Omanjor area, with rival groups clashing over traditional authority and territorial boundaries during cultural celebrations.

The suspects were eventually arrested at a hideout in Dansoman as police expanded their manhunt across the Greater Accra Region. The arrests followed intensive investigations and community tip-offs about the perpetrators’ whereabouts.

The tragic incident has cast a shadow over one of Ghana’s most important traditional festivals, raising concerns about the increasing intersection of land disputes and cultural celebrations. The Homowo Festival typically brings communities together in unity and reverence for ancestral traditions.

Traditional authorities and community leaders have called for calm and urged residents to allow legal processes to take their course while working toward sustainable solutions for underlying disputes that fuel such violence.

The Accra Regional Police Command continues investigating the incident, with officials emphasizing their commitment to ensuring all perpetrators face justice. The case highlights ongoing challenges in managing traditional celebrations amid competing claims over land and authority.

The September 29 court date will determine the next steps in legal proceedings against the two remanded suspects, while police maintain their search for the 30 others allegedly involved in the deadly confrontation.

Community members have expressed hope that justice will be served for the three men who lost their lives during what should have been a celebration of Ga cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.