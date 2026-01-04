Two IMANI Leaders Clash Over GoldBod Loss Assessment

Two top ranking officials of IMANI (Institute for Management and Information Affairs) Centre for Policy and Education appear on different pages regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assessment that approximately 214 million dollars has been lost through Ghana’s Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme spearheaded by Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and financed by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Franklin Cudjoe, founding president and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, and Bright Simons, the think tank’s vice president in charge of research, have both taken to social media to share contrasting perspectives. While Simons raises alarm about losses to the state, Cudjoe praises the government and GoldBod for what he describes as an innovative approach to handling the country’s gold.

On Sunday, January 4, 2026, Cudjoe posted that having followed the Gold for Oil and GoldBod programmes, it was clear significant lessons had been learned by the current government to avoid repeating past mistakes. “And GoldBod, the Bank of Ghana and the Finance Ministry deserve enormous commendation,” he stated.

However, Cudjoe cautioned that the current GoldBod system structure would always generate transaction losses due to currency conversion between dollars and cedis during gold purchases. He explained he could understand why GoldBod would not acknowledge such losses on its books, given the institution views itself as playing an intermediate role between the Bank of Ghana and gold aggregators.

“But they are losses, transactional or trade losses. 214 million dollars loss is large enough for us to understand how it occurred, the period it occurred and where they occurred, as in with which buyers of our gold and the quantum of loss per buyer,” Cudjoe wrote. He argued this information serves two purposes: minimizing genuinely incurred losses and preventing potential manipulation through privileged insider information.

Cudjoe called on the Bank of Ghana to explain how the 214 million dollar loss happened and what measures would minimize future occurrences. He expressed concern that the information only became public through an IMF report. “My worry though is that it had to take the IMF to receive this information and then publish for us to knock our heads discussing what name to call it. Edefu! Enye koraa! Ehii koraa! Not good!” he remarked, using Twi expressions conveying disappointment.

In contrast, Simons had posted on December 26, 2025, a detailed rebuttal to GoldBod’s attempts to downplay the losses. “You have forced me out of my Bronya break oo. Anyway, all for Ghana,” he began, before launching into a 12 point critique of GoldBod’s position.

“The IMF report is emphatic that there have been losses. They even detail which program generated which loss. Have you, perchance, read the report? I have attached it again,” Simons wrote. He emphasized that the IMF stated losses arose from transactions with small and artisanal miners in dore gold.

Simons noted that GoldBod holds the sole legal authority to purchase dore gold from small and artisanal miners in Ghana. “The only way losses can arise is on the buying and selling sides of the transaction,” he stated, challenging GoldBod’s denial of responsibility.

The IMANI vice president referenced months of back and forth with GoldBod management over information requests. “You keep refusing to release information on your trades. Now, the IMF has confirmed what we have been saying for months,” he wrote.

Simons questioned the logic of selectively trusting IMF assessments. “If we shouldn’t trust the IMF on these losses, when they have an agreement with government to collect information directly from the government, then why should we trust ANYTHING ELSE they say about the economy, including the good stuff? Should we discount the IMF’s position that the economy is recovering too?” he asked.

He corrected what he described as GoldBod’s misunderstanding of audit roles. “It is NOT the duty of auditors to prepare the financial statements. It is the duty of management or more strictly, the Directors. If there have been losses disclosed to the IMF, it can only be because there are management accounts disclosing those losses,” Simons explained.

The policy analyst argued that to suggest an entity cannot discuss its profit and loss statement until financial statements have been audited turns corporate financial management upside down. He posed direct questions about what Bank of Ghana’s management accounts showed and whether those accounts indicated losses.

“If the data on losses came from the IMF examining the Bank of Ghana’s financial records, then that data would have come from management accounts, and CANNOT be described as speculative,” Simons wrote.

He assured GoldBod management that IMANI was not hoping for failure but emphasized the need for open, transparent, and granular scrutiny. “Yet, the culture in this country for many years has been one of government functionaries playing cat and mouse games with activists over facts and data. There have been so many instances of government officials denying stuff that later turned out to be true. It doesn’t build confidence,” he stated.

Simons concluded by noting that information given to the IMF should have been shared with internal stakeholders long ago when demanded. “So far, you have not made our work easy, to be honest. This information that was given to the IMF that led them to the conclusion they have come to should have been shared with us, your internal stakeholders, long ago when we demanded it. But we hope the level of transparency will improve over time,” he wrote.

The divergence between the two IMANI officials has sparked discussion about analytical approaches to evaluating government programmes. While both call for transparency, their emphasis differs significantly. Cudjoe highlights progress made while demanding accountability, whereas Simons focuses more sharply on what he views as accountability deficits and opacity.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, January 3, Simons expanded his critique, insisting that the IMF has both the mandate and right to describe the issue as trading losses. He explained that IMF conclusions stem from surveillance roles under Article IV consultations, which apply to all member countries regardless of whether they are on active IMF programmes.

“The IMF insists that we should call it trading losses. We did not use that term arbitrarily,” Simons said, stressing that IMF reviews are grounded in treaty obligations Ghana voluntarily accepted as a Bretton Woods institution member.

The IMANI vice president also raised concerns about competitive fairness in the gold aggregation system. He revealed that independent, self financed gold aggregators were complaining about their inability to compete with Bawa Rock Limited, the state designated apex aggregator.

Simons identified a critical financial imbalance, explaining that Bawa Rock benefits from interest free financing provided by the Bank of Ghana while private aggregators must secure capital from commercial banks at market interest rates. He questioned whether pricing mechanisms on both buying and selling sides, particularly discounts and premiums offered by offtakers, were competitive and transparent.

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has disputed characterizations of the amounts as losses, describing them as transactional costs inherent to the programme. Appearing on Newsfile the same day as Simons, Gyamfi stated emphatically that GoldBod had not made any losses.

“GoldBod, even though it is not a profit making public institution, has not made any losses,” Gyamfi stated. He disclosed that GoldBod generated more than 960 million cedis in revenue in 2025, while total expenditure stood at less than 120 million cedis based on unaudited management accounts. “From all indications, we are on course to declaring an income surplus,” he added.

Gyamfi announced plans to provide detailed clarification beginning Monday, January 5, 2026, while accusing the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority of hypocrisy. He released preliminary data showing that under the NPP administration between 2023 and 2024, cumulative losses totaled approximately seven billion cedis despite purchasing relatively lower volumes of gold at lower prices.

The IMF’s fifth review of Ghana’s ongoing programme disclosed that losses from artisanal and small scale dore gold transactions under the Gold for Reserves programme reached 214 million dollars by the end of September 2025. The fund noted that these losses were mostly from trading but also included GoldBod offtaker fees.

Eric Afful, Chairman of Parliament’s Economic and Development Committee and Member of Parliament for Amenfi West, supported GoldBod’s position, stating that the 214 million dollars represents transactional costs rather than losses. He noted that definitive classification remains impossible without audited GoldBod financials.

However, the NPP Minority in Parliament has raised grave concerns about GoldBod operations, warning that Ghana risks losing up to 300 million dollars in 2025 under what it describes as a deeply flawed and opaque gold trading arrangement.

The clash within IMANI highlights tensions between policy analysts who emphasize structural improvements versus those demanding immediate full transparency. Both Cudjoe and Simons are respected voices in Ghana’s policy discourse, making their divergent assessments particularly noteworthy for observers trying to understand the GoldBod controversy.

The debate also illustrates broader challenges facing Ghana as it develops frameworks for artisanal gold sector formalization. Questions about transparency, competitive fairness, financial sustainability, and the appropriate balance between reserve building and fiscal prudence remain central to ongoing discussions about GoldBod’s future direction.